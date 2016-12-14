Supercell logo
14 Dec 2016
Blog – Clash Royale

Update Sneak Peeks!

Coming in the next update...

SNEAK PEEK #1 - New Arena!

  • Jungle Arena:

     Unlocks at 2600 Trophies (coming on Jan 13)

  • Videos:

     

    Check out some Jungle Arena gameplay!

  • Bonus info:

     There's a fresh new look coming to the inbox (called: "News Royale")

SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards!

SNEAK PEEK #3 - More Epicness!

  • Epic Sunday:

     Request and donate Epic Cards every Sunday

  • Shop Epics:

     Half price! Starting at 1,000 Gold (from 2,000 Gold)

  • Epic Chests:

     Give more cards and scale with your current Arena

  • Videos:

     

    Check out the epicness!

SNEAK PEEK #4 - New Clan Chest!

  • Event starts on Dec 19 and lasts one week

  • Collect Crowns with your Clan to unlock the Clan Chest

  • Videos:

     

    Find out more!

SNEAK PEEK #5 - New Special Event Challenge!