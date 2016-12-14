Coming in the next update...
SNEAK PEEK #1 - New Arena!
Jungle Arena:
Unlocks at 2600 Trophies (coming on Jan 13)
Videos:
Bonus info:
There's a fresh new look coming to the inbox (called: "News Royale")
SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards!
Dart Goblin:
Available on Jan 13
Every two weeks:
One new card will be released
Videos:
SNEAK PEEK #3 - More Epicness!
Epic Sunday:
Request and donate Epic Cards every Sunday
Shop Epics:
Half price! Starting at 1,000 Gold (from 2,000 Gold)
Epic Chests:
Give more cards and scale with your current Arena
Videos:
SNEAK PEEK #4 - New Clan Chest!
Event starts on Dec 19 and lasts one week
Collect Crowns with your Clan to unlock the Clan Chest
Videos:
SNEAK PEEK #5 - New Special Event Challenge!
Crown Duel Challenge: Build a deck by picking 4 cards and receiving 4 from your opponent
Available to play in Friendly Battles on Dec 15
Coming to Challenges on Dec 16
Watch The Crown Duel tournament
Videos: