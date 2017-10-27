Supercell logo
27 Oct 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Watch King's Cup II This Weekend!

The King's Cup is back! This Saturday and Sunday, head to the Clash Royale YouTube channel to watch the King's Cup II, a two-day tournament that brings together eight YouTube creators, eight Clash Royale pro players, and a venue full of fans competing for a spot alongside them.

Oh, and did we mention there's a $200,000 prize pool up for grabs!? Well, there is.

What you need to know:

  • On Day 1 of the event, more than 500 Clash Royale fans will participate in an open tournament that consists of 1v1 battles over the course of five one-hour heats. Challengers with the most Trophies move on to the next round. At the end of the day, only eight will remain.

  • On Day 2, the top eight challengers from the open tournament will each be drafted onto a team with one YouTube creator and one pro player, to compete in a championship tournament bracket.

What you really need to know:

Good luck to all who are entering, and to everyone else - enjoy the show!