The King's Cup is back! This Saturday and Sunday, head to the Clash Royale YouTube channel to watch the King's Cup II, a two-day tournament that brings together eight YouTube creators, eight Clash Royale pro players, and a venue full of fans competing for a spot alongside them.

Oh, and did we mention there's a $200,000 prize pool up for grabs!? Well, there is.

What you need to know:

On Day 1 of the event, more than 500 Clash Royale fans will participate in an open tournament that consists of 1v1 battles over the course of five one-hour heats. Challengers with the most Trophies move on to the next round. At the end of the day, only eight will remain.

On Day 2, the top eight challengers from the open tournament will each be drafted onto a team with one YouTube creator and one pro player, to compete in a championship tournament bracket.

What you really need to know:

Good luck to all who are entering, and to everyone else - enjoy the show!