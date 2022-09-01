Clash Fest is a full month-long Clash celebration that will feature unique in-game and out-of-game events in both Clash Royale and Clash of Clans games!

Let's celebrate the biggest Clash event of the year with many fantastic prizes. Get ready to put your skills to the test with 7 in-game Challenges - each one focused on a different theme- and enjoy the exclusive content pieces on our social media pages, such as documentaries, behind-the-scenes, intros of the week, creator events, Q&A, and more!



Are you an esports fan? We got you!



The Clash Fest will cover all the events related to the World Finals, which will be hosted in Helsinki, Finland, between September 23-25th!



We'll keep you posted as the time progresses, but for now, let's focus on the 7 in-game Challenges.

