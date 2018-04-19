Hi all,

We just wanted to give you a heads up about our plans for the Clan Chest, so it doesn't take you by surprise when the update arrives.

As you may have guessed from the title, we're removing the Clan Chest from Clash Royale in the next update. However, all of the rewards that the Clan Chest gives will be pumped into another feature.

We built the new feature in a way that allows its rewards to grow bigger. Which means you'll initially see less rewards, but through playing well and actively, you can get a lot more than what the biggest Clan Chest offered.

Before we add more features to the game, we always like to sanity check our current feature list to make sure everything is still as good as it should be. We know we can't simply keep adding and adding, because the UI alone will become cluttered at some point, so we like to trim back when/where it makes sense to do so, while we add new and better features to replace or improve upon what we're removing.