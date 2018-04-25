Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
25 Apr 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

What is Clan Wars?

Clan Wars is a two-day event for your whole Clan! Battle with your Clan for glory and rewards against other Clans around the world!

First things first...

  • Find an active Clan! You need a minimum of 10 Clan members to participate in Clan Wars

  • Try visiting

    reddit

    ,

    Discord

    or the in-game recommendations to help pick the perfect Clan for YOU!

  • All participants need to be King Level 8

  • Only Clan Leaders or Co-leaders can start a war

  • Once your Clan has started a war, go to the Social tab and you'll see the map below...

Day 1: Collection Day

Battle with your own cards to earn Clan Cards. Clan Cards are used to build your War Deck for War Day!

  • You get

    3 battles

    on Collection Day

  • The goal is to collect as many Clan Cards as possible

  • On the map you'll find various game modes that change after they've been played

  • Battling on any of the game modes earns Clan Cards, but wins earn the most

  • The higher your Arena, the more Clan Cards you can earn

  • Build different decks to suit the different game modes

  • When Collection Day ends, War Day begins...

Day 2: War Day

Battle with the Clan Cards for all the glory! The Clan with the most War Day victories wins the war!

  • You get

    1 battle

    on War Day

  • Your only goal is to win this battle

  • Everyone in your Clan battles with the same Clan Cards on War Day

  • Build a War Deck with the Clan Cards and share it to your Clan, or copy a deck from your Clan's best deck builder!

  • Note: Clan Card levels cannot be higher than your own card levels. Upgrade your own cards to use higher level Clan Cards

  • Test your War Deck in a Friendly Battle before your Final Battle

  • Make sure to cheer on your Clanmates when they play their Final Battle

  • When War Day ends, your Clan will gain Clan Trophies... and then you can start your next war!

Rewards!

  • Clan Trophies indicate your Clan's success in Clan Wars

  • Gain more Clan Trophies to progress through the Clan Leagues

  • At the end of every Clan War Season you'll earn a War Chest

  • Your War Chest is based on your Clan League

    and

    the highest ranked war

    you

    participated in during the season

  • Achieve a better rank or higher league to earn a bigger chest!

If you've read all the way down here, you have potential. Now, go and make your Clan proud!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team