Clan Wars is a two-day event for your whole Clan! Battle with your Clan for glory and rewards against other Clans around the world!
First things first...
Find an active Clan! You need a minimum of 10 Clan members to participate in Clan Wars
Try visiting
,
or the in-game recommendations to help pick the perfect Clan for YOU!
All participants need to be King Level 8
Only Clan Leaders or Co-leaders can start a war
Once your Clan has started a war, go to the Social tab and you'll see the map below...
Day 1: Collection Day
Battle with your own cards to earn Clan Cards. Clan Cards are used to build your War Deck for War Day!
You get
3 battles
on Collection Day
The goal is to collect as many Clan Cards as possible
On the map you'll find various game modes that change after they've been played
Battling on any of the game modes earns Clan Cards, but wins earn the most
The higher your Arena, the more Clan Cards you can earn
Build different decks to suit the different game modes
When Collection Day ends, War Day begins...
Day 2: War Day
Battle with the Clan Cards for all the glory! The Clan with the most War Day victories wins the war!
You get
1 battle
on War Day
Your only goal is to win this battle
Everyone in your Clan battles with the same Clan Cards on War Day
Build a War Deck with the Clan Cards and share it to your Clan, or copy a deck from your Clan's best deck builder!
Note: Clan Card levels cannot be higher than your own card levels. Upgrade your own cards to use higher level Clan Cards
Test your War Deck in a Friendly Battle before your Final Battle
Make sure to cheer on your Clanmates when they play their Final Battle
When War Day ends, your Clan will gain Clan Trophies... and then you can start your next war!
Rewards!
Clan Trophies indicate your Clan's success in Clan Wars
Gain more Clan Trophies to progress through the Clan Leagues
At the end of every Clan War Season you'll earn a War Chest
Your War Chest is based on your Clan League
and
the highest ranked war
you
participated in during the season
Achieve a better rank or higher league to earn a bigger chest!
If you've read all the way down here, you have potential. Now, go and make your Clan proud!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team