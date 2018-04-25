Day 2: War Day

Battle with the Clan Cards for all the glory! The Clan with the most War Day victories wins the war!

You get 1 battle on War Day

Your only goal is to win this battle

Everyone in your Clan battles with the same Clan Cards on War Day

Build a War Deck with the Clan Cards and share it to your Clan, or copy a deck from your Clan's best deck builder!

Note: Clan Card levels cannot be higher than your own card levels. Upgrade your own cards to use higher level Clan Cards

Test your War Deck in a Friendly Battle before your Final Battle

Make sure to cheer on your Clanmates when they play their Final Battle