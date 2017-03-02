Draft Challenge is a fun and unique Challenge where you and your opponent make each other's Battle Decks!
Each battle starts with
a choice between 2 cards
- you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")
Rinse and repeat until your deck is complete
Remember:
You know
4 of your opponent's cards, but
they know
4 of your cards!
Any card
in the game can come up as an option, so you might get to play with something new!
It comes in two flavors ("Classic" & "Grand") with
one free entry
Draft Challenge will be available to play in Friendly Battles from
Mar 2-6
and Challenges from
Mar 3-6
Pick up some pro tips below: