2 Mar 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

What is Draft Challenge?

Draft Challenge is a fun and unique Challenge where you and your opponent make each other's Battle Decks!

  • Each battle starts with

    a choice between 2 cards

    - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

  • Rinse and repeat until your deck is complete

  • Remember:

    You know

    4 of your opponent's cards, but

    they know

    4 of your cards!

  • Any card

    in the game can come up as an option, so you might get to play with something new!

  • It comes in two flavors ("Classic" & "Grand") with

    one free entry

  • Draft Challenge will be available to play in Friendly Battles from

    Mar 2-6

     and Challenges from

    Mar 3-6

Pick up some pro tips below: