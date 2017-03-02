Draft Challenge is a fun and unique Challenge where you and your opponent make each other's Battle Decks!



Each battle starts with a choice between 2 cards - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

Rinse and repeat until your deck is complete

Remember: You know 4 of your opponent's cards, but they know 4 of your cards!

Any card in the game can come up as an option, so you might get to play with something new!

It comes in two flavors ("Classic" & "Grand") with one free entry

Draft Challenge will be available to play in Friendly Battles from Mar 2-6 and Challenges from Mar 3-6

Pick up some pro tips below:



