Heal Draft Challenge is live and here's what you need to know!
Your first entry is
free
!
Each battle starts with
a choice between 2 cards
- you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")
One of you
will get to choose to play with or against the Heal spell
Collect one time rewards as you progress
The first one time reward comes at
4 wins
One time rewards can be anything - for this Challenge they're
gold
,
Heal cards
and a
Giant Chest
Once you've collected your one time rewards, they'll be marked with a tick
Unlock Heal at
6 wins
and
12 wins
!
Once unlocked, Heal can appear in
any chest
before its release on
May 1