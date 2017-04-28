Supercell logo
28 Apr 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

What is Heal Draft Challenge?

Heal Draft Challenge is live and here's what you need to know!

  • Your first entry is

    free

    !

  • Each battle starts with

    a choice between 2 cards

    - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

  • One of you

    will get to choose to play with or against the Heal spell

  • Collect one time rewards as you progress

  • The first one time reward comes at

    4 wins

  • One time rewards can be anything - for this Challenge they're

    gold

    ,

    Heal cards

    and a

    Giant Chest

  • Once you've collected your one time rewards, they'll be marked with a tick

  • Unlock Heal at

    6 wins

     and

    12 wins

    !

  • Once unlocked, Heal can appear in

    any chest

    before its release on

    May 1