How will you outsmart your opponent?
Try the new game mode - Mirror Battle - where both players play with the exact same cards!
Mirror Battle is a Special Event found on the
Events page
In Mirror Battle, both players have the
same deck
and the
same starting cards
Both decks also contain
a Mirror card
!
No excuses here, the winner is the better player.
Oct 20-23: Mirror Battle Challenge
Rewards:
2 Wins: 4000 Gold
4 Wins: 10x Rare Cards
6 Wins: 5x Mirror Cards
8 Wins: 5x Mirror Cards
10 Wins: 100x Rare Cards
12 Wins: 40 000 Gold
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team