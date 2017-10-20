Supercell logo
20 Oct 2017
What is Mirror Battle?

How will you outsmart your opponent?

Try the new game mode - Mirror Battle - where both players play with the exact same cards!

  • Mirror Battle is a Special Event found on the

    Events page

  • In Mirror Battle, both players have the

    same deck

    and the

    same starting cards

  • Both decks also contain

    a Mirror card

    !

No excuses here, the winner is the better player.

Oct 20-23: Mirror Battle Challenge

Rewards:

  • 2 Wins: 4000 Gold

  • 4 Wins: 10x Rare Cards

  • 6 Wins: 5x Mirror Cards

  • 8 Wins: 5x Mirror Cards

  • 10 Wins: 100x Rare Cards

  • 12 Wins: 40 000 Gold

See you in the Arena, 
The Clash Royale Team