To celebrate the centenary year of Finland's independence, we're happy to announce that Clash Royale is now available in Finnish!
To change the language of your game, simply go to: Settings > Language > Suomi.
If you don't speak Finnish, you might wonder what it sounds like, so here are a few examples of Clash Royale's troops in Finnish:
Mortar = Mörssäri
Goblin Gang = Hiisijengi
Mini P.E.K.K.A = Pikku P.E.K.K.A
Skeleton Barrel = Luurankotynnyri
And by the way, did you know that the Ice Wizard speaks Finnish?!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team