Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
15 Dec 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

What's Skeleton Barrel in Finnish?

To celebrate the centenary year of Finland's independence, we're happy to announce that Clash Royale is now available in Finnish!

To change the language of your game, simply go to: Settings > Language > Suomi.

If you don't speak Finnish, you might wonder what it sounds like, so here are a few examples of Clash Royale's troops in Finnish:

Mortar = Mörssäri

Goblin Gang = Hiisijengi

Mini P.E.K.K.A = Pikku P.E.K.K.A

Skeleton Barrel = Luurankotynnyri

And by the way, did you know that the Ice Wizard speaks Finnish?!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team