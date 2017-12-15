To celebrate the centenary year of Finland's independence, we're happy to announce that Clash Royale is now available in Finnish!



To change the language of your game, simply go to: Settings > Language > Suomi.

If you don't speak Finnish, you might wonder what it sounds like, so here are a few examples of Clash Royale's troops in Finnish:



Mortar = Mörssäri

Goblin Gang = Hiisijengi

Mini P.E.K.K.A = Pikku P.E.K.K.A

Skeleton Barrel = Luurankotynnyri

And by the way, did you know that the Ice Wizard speaks Finnish?!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team