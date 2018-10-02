Fans everywhere are invited to subscribe and watch the World Finals live on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel. If you're interested in attending the event in person, tickets are now available [here] for 1450 JPY (approx. $13 USD) with an additional service fee, and will include exclusive, limited edition Clash Royale merchandise.

Tune in and subscribe to: Clash Royale Esports YouTube Channel for English , French and German broadcasts Clash Royale Brasil channel for Portuguese ! Clash Royale Español channel for the Spanish broadcast!



NOTE: Finals are Dec 1st 11am local Japanese time - that means 6pm Pacific time/9pm Eastern time on Nov 30!

NOTE: Finals are Dec 1st 11am local Japanese time - that means 6pm Pacific time/9pm Eastern time on Nov 30!

