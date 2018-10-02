Supercell brings Clash Royale League World Finals to Japan December 1st!
The first-ever Clash Royale League champions will be crowned in front of a live audience in Tokyo on Dec 1st!
Fans everywhere are invited to subscribe and watch the World Finals live on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel. If you're interested in attending the event in person, tickets are now available [here] for 1450 JPY (approx. $13 USD) with an additional service fee, and will include exclusive, limited edition Clash Royale merchandise.
Watching on the go? No worries!
Tune in and
subscribe
to:
YouTube Channel for
English
,
French
and
German
broadcasts
channel for
Portuguese
!
channel for the
Spanish
broadcast!
Don't forget, Dec 1st on YouTube.com/EsportsRoyale and to check out the official World Finals page here!
NOTE: Finals are Dec 1st 11am local Japanese time - that means 6pm Pacific time/9pm Eastern time on Nov 30!
See you in the World Finals Arena,
The Clash Royale Team