After the wonderful response to last year's Crown Championship World Finals, we knew that it was only the beginning of something big. We have a huge opportunity to expand and build on the competitive scene, so we've been busy working on the next evolution of Clash Royale esports... and we're excited to share the beginnings of that now!

In the next couple of weeks, we're inviting YOU - all of you - to compete for a chance to play in the Clash Royale League, our new professional team-based league.

The official in-game competition kicks off on March 14, with the Clash Royale League Challenge. All players (age 16+ and level 8+) that get to 20 wins will be eligible to be drafted by a pro team!

There's a lot more news coming soon about the Clash Royale League, so stay tuned! As always, we'd love to hear your questions and comments on reddit.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team