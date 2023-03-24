Events Tab Revamp

Earn rewards whether you win or lose! Play Events to earn Season Tokens. All Events are casual, and you can play them as many times as you want - no continues or losses here!

Season Shop and Season Tokens

The Season Shop provides you with a large selection of rewards to spend your Season Tokens on, allowing you to progress the way that you want.

Pass Royale Revamp

Enjoy the new, bigger, Pass Royale! We now have three different Passes available, FREE, GOLD & DIAMOND!

Bug fixes and improvements

All the totally fun broken stuff we have fixed this update.

Read on for the full notes for each feature!