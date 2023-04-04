This change preserves the archetypes of ‘tankier but lighter hitting than Knight’ (Rascal Boy) and ‘harder hitting but squishier than Archers’ (Rascal Girls).

Rascal Boy: The Hitpoints increase sets him up as one of the best mini tanks in terms of Hitpoints, now at the same level as Valkyrie (albeit with a much lower DPS).



Rascal Girls: This brings a Rascal Girl’s First Hit speed closer to other ranged Troops in the game.



Spacing: The group is now slightly more spread apart, but not excessively, a well placed Fireball can still catch all three.

