The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting and looking at the stats - in particular, card use rates and win rates. You can expect monthly balance changes to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.



In this round of balance changes we're toning down the Executioner and boosting a few under used cards: Witch, Dark Prince, Baby Dragon and more!





Executioner: Damage -6%, Range to 4.5 (from 5), axe hit radius -10%



Executioner's power level is clearly too high for a troop that does it all . However, this is partly due to a few bugs that we're fixing in the next update, so we're taking that into account with these changes. Reducing his damage, range and the amount of stuff his axe can hit at once should rein him in.

Poison: Duration to 8sec (from 10sec), Damage per second +24%

After this change Poison will be more reliable at getting its damage down. It'll deal more damage with each tick, but roughly the same damage over the duration. Skeletons will pop in one tick (instead of two), making it much better against Skeleton Army and Graveyard - and a viable alternative to Fireball again.

Witch: Damage +6%

Her use rate is really low in the later Arenas and high-win Challenges, but it's quite good elsewhere. We're looking to give her a small boost without overpowering her in the early game. This change will allow her to one-shot equally leveled Skeletons.

P.E.K.K.A: Deploy Time to 1sec (from 3sec)

We're aiming to make P.E.K.K.A feel more usable and a bit more nimble to play, without breaking her identity as a big, burly robot.

Dark Prince: Hitpoints +5%

He's been considered a lower tier card for some time, as his stats aren't quite there when compared to other 4 Elixir options. More hitpoints should allow him to charge around the Arena with a bit more success!

Baby Dragon: Range to 3.5 (from 3)

Baby Dragon is a fun and iconic card that doesn't see a lot of play. A bit more range should make it more appealing.

Skeletons: Skeleton Count to 4 (from 3)

Since Ice Spirit joined the Arena, the 1 Elixir slot has become more competitive, so we're bringing back the 4th Skeleton! This change (aka, +33% more calcium) will give Skeletons a lot more value as a distraction tool. Ledoot returns!

Skeleton Army: Skeleton Count to 15 (from 16)

A critical change to maintain the delicate balance of "Skeletal equilibrium" within the Arena.



Please leave your thoughts and feedback on the forums or reddit!



See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team

