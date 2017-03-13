The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting and looking at the stats - in particular, card use rates and win rates. You can expect monthly balance changes to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.



In this round of balance changes we're making a few smaller card tweaks for consistency and quality of life improvements.







Executioner: Axe hit radius +10%

We're returning some of his former glory - his original lane control power - to compensate for the upcoming bug fixes .

The Log: Damage -4%

A bit less chip damage to towers will help tone down this highly used card. Also, please note this bug fix .

Arrows: Projectile speed +33%

Your Giant is often dead by the time Arrows land on the Minion Horde attacking him... so we're making them fly a bit quicker, seeing as not everyone is a Jedi.

Clone: No longer resets charging troops (Princes, Sparky, etc.)

This is a nice quality of life improvement for the underused Clone spell. Troops affected by a Clone will no longer stop charging - be it a charging Prince or a charging-up Sparky. However, the Clones themselves will start charging from scratch, as if just deployed.

Lumberjack: Rage Duration +1.5sec and +0.5sec per level

This change is for consistency with the Rage spell, but it also serves as a little boost to the Lumberjack.

Bomb Tower: Projectile speed +66%

A slight boost to help the Bomb Tower hit faster moving targets.

Electro Wizard: No longer permanently stuns

This is a fix and clarification of the stun/freeze mechanics: All stun/freeze effects will now pause the target's attack, causing them to retarget when they resume. Exceptions are Sparky, Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon, which will still be reset by stun/freeze effects.

Tornado: Can be placed on top of buildings

Tornado still won't deal any damage to buildings (or pull them), but at least you'll be able to play it directly on top of them if you wish!





