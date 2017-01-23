The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting and looking at the stats - in particular, card use rates and win rates. You can expect monthly balance changes to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.



In this round of balance changes we're taking a look at the now-infamous Elite Barbarians, toning down some of the highest value defensive options and more!







Elite Barbarians: Hitpoints -4%, Damage -4%, Hit Speed to 1.5sec (from 1.4sec)



While these three changes are relatively small on their own, the combined effect should be noticeable and make Elite Barbarians more manageable. We don't want to make them weak, just a bit less powerful.

Zap: Damage -6%

Zap has been one of the most used cards in the game for a long time. This change will stop it from one-shotting equally levelled Goblins - which includes Goblin Barrel Goblins - and should make other spells, such as Arrows, interesting alternatives.

Electro Wizard: Hitpoints +9%, Spawn Damage -6%

The big news here is that Fireball will no longer take out an equivalently levelled Electro Wizard! Spawn damage reduction is for consistency with the Zap change above.

Mega Minion: Damage -4%, Hit Speed to 1.5sec (from 1.4sec)

Mega Minion is a highly used and very valuable defensive option in need of toning down. Pulling the power from its damage, instead of hitpoints, felt like a better approach and more fitting with his armored theme - he's still a Minion, but a tanky one!

Archers: Hitpoints -4%

Archers are a top tier support card in the current meta. We're looking to pull a little bit of power from them, but also aiming to keep their interactions with Elite Barbarians and Mega Minion the same after the above two changes.

The Log: Damage -4%, knock back effect reduced

Reducing The Log's knock back effect won't change its uniqueness - it'll still be the only card that can knock back ALL troops. Our aim here is to lower how much control and displacement it brings to the Arena. The slight damage reduction will keep its interaction with Archers the same.

Ice Golem: Hitpoints -5%, Death Damage radius and slow duration reduced

Ice Golem is a top tier defensive option and it currently offers too much control and value for 2 Elixir. However, we like the niche he fills as a 2 Elixir tank, so we're tackling this with a hitpoint and control reduction.

Ice Spirit: Damage -10%

Currently a lone Ice Spirit can bring an entire horde of Minions to within one hit each from a Crown Tower! That’s a bit too much of a positive Elixir trade for our tastes.

Wizard: Range +0.5

The Wizard's use rate is relatively low overall. A bit more range should make him a more compelling choice when stacked up against the other ranged support options.





