FURNACE
Lifetime:
👇 (49s -> 33s)
Spawn rate:
☝️ (7s->6s) +1 Fire Spirit for death spawn
Hitpoints:
👇 (-17%)
GOBLIN HUT
Lifetime:
👇 (40s->31s)
Spawn rate:
☝️ (4.5s->4s)
Hitpoints:
👇 (-17%)
BARBARIAN HUT
Lifetime:
👇 (50s->40s)
Spawn rate:
☝️ (12.5s->10s)
Hitpoints:
👇 (-15%)
TOMBSTONE
Lifetime:
👇 (40s->30s) Now spawns 2 skeletons at the time.
Spawn rate:
👇 (3.1s->3.3s)
In recent months, spawners (buildings that generate units) have risen, leading to passive gameplay and frustrating battles.
Reducing their lifetime should prevent the accumulation of buildings in double elixir. They should also provide less defensive potential than purely defensive buildings, like Bomb Tower or Tesla.
Poison will also be stronger against Goblin Hut and Furnace.
FIRE SPIRIT
Jump range:
👇 (2500->2000)
This change should help some ranged units to deal with Fire Spirit without getting hit.
EXECUTIONER
Hitpoints:
☝️ (+5%)
The hooded cookery lover has always been in a tricky place and needed some attention. This small HP buff will allow him to be more efficient in the Arena.
RASCALS
Rascal Girl h
it speed:
☝️ (+9%)
Rascals use rates have been very low for a long time. This small buff for the Girls should put them back on the map.
GOBLIN CAGE
Hitpoints:
👇 (-23%)
The coolest thing about the Goblin Cage is the Goblin Brawler inside - a single tough unit that can counter push once the cage is destroyed. We want to keep him kicking butts while nerfing the defensive part of the card.
MOTHER WITCH
Hitpoints:
👇 (-18%)
The Mother of all Witches is still kicking strong in the Arena despite her old age. This nerf will allow more options to counter her (Arrows and Zap will now do the trick) instead of the mandatory Fireball.
TESLA
Hit speed:
👇 (-9%)
Tesla is one of the strongest buildings in the game! This slight nerf should make it weaker versus longer and bigger pushes.
BATTLE RAM
Connection damage:
☝️ (+8%)
With this small buff, we want to make Battle Ram relevant again and open the choices and possibilities of win conditions.
ICE WIZARD
Cold effect on deployment
(inflict slight damage and applies slow down)
Ice Wizard is a bit on the weak side since his last nerf. This new deployment effect will make him more offensive and worthy of a Legendary Card.
DART GOBLIN
Damage:
☝️ (+9%)
This significant buff should not change many interactions, but the speedy little guy will be more useful against targets with many hitpoints like Hog Rider and Giant.