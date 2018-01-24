The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Royal Ghost, Night Witch, Lava Hound and more!
Royal Ghost:
Damage -6%; Invisibility delay 0.7sec → 1.2sec; Hit Speed 1.7sec → 1.8sec
Zappies:
Targets Ground and Air
Hunter:
Range 5 → 4; Bullet spread slightly smaller (projectile range remains at 6.5)
Night Witch:
Initial Bats spawn quicker
Bats:
Hit Speed 1sec → 1.1sec
Lava Hound:
Hitpoints +5%
Goblin Hut:
Spawn Speed 4.9sec → 5sec (one less spawn in total)
Mini P.E.K.K.A:
Hitpoints +7%
Lumberjack:
Hitpoints +7%
Mortar:
Minimum Range 4.5 → 3.5
Let us know what you think by leaving your feedback on reddit!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team