The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Royal Giant, Goblin Giant, Ice Wizard and more!
Royal Giant:
Range shorter 6.5 -> 5.0, Damage +60%, Deploy Time quicker 2sec -> 1sec (
)
Goblin Giant:
Hitpoints +6%
Bomb Tower:
Area Damage +5%
Goblin Hut:
Spawn Speed quicker 5sec -> 4.7sec
Skeleton Army:
Skeleton Count increased 14 -> 15
Barbarian Barrel:
Barrel rolls faster, Barbarian jumps out quicker
Snowball:
Slowdown Duration longer 2sec -> 2.5sec, Area Damage +10%
Ice Wizard:
Slowdown Duration longer 2sec -> 2.5sec
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team