The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.



In this balance update we're taking a look at Sparky(!!!), Tesla, Electro Wizard and more!

Sparky: Hit speed to 4sec (from 5sec), damage -15%



Sparky will no longer one-shot another Sparky.

Tesla: Damage +41%, hit speed to 1sec (from 0.8sec)

Tesla will one-shot Minions and Goblins.

Electro Wizard: Damage -4%, first attack comes 0.2sec slower

No major interaction changes.

Graveyard: Duration to 10sec (from 9sec), radius to 4 (from 5), first Skeleton spawns 0.5sec slower, Skeletons spawn less randomly

No major interaction changes.

Cannon Cart: Hitpoints +5%, shield hitpoints +5%

Cannon Cart's shield will survive a Mega Knight jump and hit.

Lightning: Damage -3%, radius to 3 (from 3.5)

No major interaction changes.

Spear Goblins: Hit speed to 1.1sec (from 1.3sec)

No major interaction changes.

Valkyrie: Damage +5%

Valkyrie will one-shot Princesses and Dart Goblins, and take down Barbarians in three attacks.

FIXES:



Bandit, Mega Knight - FIXED: Bandit and Mega Knight dashing/jumping a shorter distance than they should.

Cannon Cart - FIXED: Troops occasionally stopped targeting the Cannon Cart and very occasionally get stuck behind a broken Cannon Cart.

Troop Pathfinding - FIXED: Troops steering towards an unexpected lane. Behaviour should be more as expected now.

