The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Royal Recruits, Electro Dragon, Snowball and more!
Electro Dragon:
Hitpoints -5%, first attack slower
Royal Recruits:
Elixir Cost decreased 8 -> 7, Hit Speed slower 1.2 -> 1.3
Barbarian Barrel:
Damage -5%
Tesla:
First attack faster
Archers:
Damage +2.5%, Hitpoints -1%
Ice Wizard:
Damage +10%, Hitpoints -11%
Giant Snowball:
Damage +14%
Going live on 12/5:
REWORK! Freeze:
Duration always 5sec, now deals Area Damage
Elixir Collector:
No longer appears in opening hands
