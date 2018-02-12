The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Mega Knight, Skeleton Barrel, Knight and more!
Mega Knight:
Spawn and Jump Damage -25%; Deployment radius reduced (deployment won't hit beyond bridge and river)
Skeleton Barrel:
Skeleton count 8 → 6
Knight:
Hitpoints -6%
Inferno Dragon:
Switches between targets slower
Valkyrie:
Hit Speed 1.5sec → 1.4sec
Bandit:
Minimum Dash Range 4 → 3.5
Dark Prince:
Hit Speed 1.4sec → 1.3sec; Hitpoints +5%
Magic Archer:
Preparing for the Arena...
