The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Clone, Heal, Minion Horde and more!
Clone/Heal:
Radius increased 3 -> 4
Minions/Minion Horde:
Added 0.15sec Deploy Time between each Minion
Barbarian Barrel:
Area Damage +17%, Barbarian spawn location visible
Jump/Dash Minimum Range:
Standardized to 3.5
Mega Knight:
4 -> 3.5
Bandit:
3.5 -> 3.5 (no change)
Charge Up Distance:
Standardized to 3.5
Battle Ram:
4 -> 3.5
Prince:
2.5 -> 3.5
Dark Prince:
2.5 -> 3.5
Mirror:
Will no longer appear in opening hand
Magic Archer (bug fix):
Will no longer extend his range and accidentally wake up the King
Buildings (bug fix):
Will no longer occasionally stop shooting at the edge of their range
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team