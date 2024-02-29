From March 1st to March 10th, earn Crowns to unlock these rewards:

The new Bouncy Bastille Tower Skin

A Magic Chest

Gold Rushes, running daily until March 11, once the goal is reached

A new Electro Birthday Emote

A Champion Chest (if below Arena 16, a Legendary Wild Card)

20 Cannoneer Cards

Giant Chest

A Wild Evo Shard

The more Crowns the community earns overall, the more rewards you will all unlock! Birthdays are better when you spend them together!

Check the News Royale Carousel to see the progress and the next milestone. Do not forget to claim your gift from the shop!



