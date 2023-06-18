Unlock Card Evolutions, power up with Elite Levels, play the extended Trophy Road, raise your King Level, complete new Masteries.
It's time to EVOLVE!
Card Evolution enables players to unlock new powers for cards they already own.
There are FOUR new Card Evolutions released with this update!
BARBARIAN
Each hit they deal makes them 'Angry'
Contrary to popular belief, you will like them when they're angry
Each hit increases their Hit Speed & Movement Speed
Anger can stack infinitely!
Cycles: 1
SKELETONS
Summons another Skeleton Evolution with each hit
Max Count: 6
Has a cool hat
Cycles: 3
FIRECRACKER
Upgraded weaponry which fires explosive sparks
Sparks cause Area Damage and Damage per second
Big fan of BBQ
Cycles: 2
ROYAL GIANT
Deals Recoil Damage when firing
Has massive golden balls
Recoil Damage pushes back and damages enemy Troops within radius
Cycles: 1
Unlock a Card Evolution by collecting Evolution Shards for that specific card.
Once unlocked, activate a card's Evolution in Battle by placing it in your deck's Evolution Slot.
In Battle, play a card with an Evolution a certain amount of times (cycles) before the Evolution activates.
Once the Evolution is ready to be played, players can deploy the Evolution into the Arena like any other card.
The Card Evolution will perform its upgraded attacks automatically like any other card - there is no Ability to activate.
Once an Evolution is played, the normal card is available to be played again You need to cycle the card again to activate the Evolution!
Shards? Slots? Cycles? What the heck are we talking about?! Let's go more in-depth on how things work...
EVOLUTIONS IN BATTLE
If you go into battle with a Card Evolution in one of your Evolution Slots, you will notice Dark Elixir drops appear on the top of the card in your hand. The amount of these drops show how many times you need to play the card (Cycle) before you are able to play the Evolution.
Once you have played the card enough times, you will see that all the Dark Elixir drops have been filled and the card’s Evolution is activated. The next time you play the card you will play the Evolution! Once an Evolution has been played, the card will return back to its default state and you can start the cycle again.
The opponent will be able to see an icon above your deployed card whenever you play a card that earns Dark Elixir.
Evolutions have a unique appearance as well as a purple icon next to their level, so they are easy to spot. Plus, they'll most likely be wreaking havoc in the Arena with their upgraded weapons!
EVOLUTION SHARDS
You can unlock a card’s Evolution by collecting 6 Evolution Shards of that specific card.
Once you have collected all of a card's Evolution Shards, its Evolution will be unlocked!
Okay... it's time to start calling them Evo Shards for short.
Pass Royale (unlocks at King Level 7)
Season Shop (unlocks at King Level 8)
Challenges
The Shop
Level-up Chests after King Level 50 (every second Level-up chest)
WILD SHARDS
The Wild Shard Magic Item allows you to add 1 Evo Shard to a card of your own choosing. It can even be used to unlock the first Evo Shard for any card that has an Evolution!
How to get Wild Shards:
The Shop
Season Shop
EVOLUTION SLOTS
Your first Evolution Slot will unlock at King Level 7.
To use a Card Evolution in your deck, you need to place the card that has the Evolution unlocked into an Evolution Slot in your deck.
If placed in any other slot on your deck, the card will function as normal, and the Evolution will not appear when that card is played.
We will be looking to add more slots in future as more Card Evolutions appear!
LEVEL 15 / ELITE LEVELS
We have added another Level, allowing you to make your cards even more powerful! The cool part? It doesn't cost Gold!
You can now progress to Level 15, which will be the Max Level.
EXCEPT IT WON'T BE!
Max Level is now known as Elite Level.
Upgrading to Elite Levels will not follow the same upgrade path as levels 1 to 14, which require Gold + Cards/Wild Cards/Books.
So... how do you get to Elite Level?
ELITE WILD CARDS
A new Magic Item called Elite Wild Cards will be required to get Elite Levels.
You get Elite Wild Cards from your Level 14 cards!
All upgrades from level 14 to 15 will require 50,000 Elite Wild Cards and nothing else (!).
Path of Legends
Once a card has reached Level 14, any extra copies of that card collected will convert into Elite Wild Cards
Cards that are Level 13 or below can be collected indefinitely - any excess cards will convert to Elite Wild Cards once the card is upgraded to 14
The Shop
Magic Items
This can only be done if you have upgraded all of your cards of the corresponding rarity to 14.
Books will be converted one at a time, while converting Wild Cards will always consume the full stack.
Level 14 cards (extra copies)
Common Card = 1 Elite Wild Card
Rare Card = 5 Elite Wild Cards
Epic Card = 20 Elite Wild Cards
Legendary Card = 1500 Elite Wild Cards
Champion Card = 4000 Elite Wild Cards
Magic Items
Common Wild Card = 1 Elite Wild Card
Rare Wild Card = 5 Elite Wild Cards
Epic Wild Card = 20 Elite Wild Cards
Legendary Wild Card = 1500 Elite Wild Cards
Champion Wild Card = 4000 Elite Wild Cards
Book of Cards (any rarity) = 5000 Elite Wild Cards
The cap for Elite Wild Cards is 400,000.
TROPHY ROAD EXTENSION
We've added 3 more Arenas to the Trophy Road, and raised the total Trophy cap to 9000!
Alongside these 3 'new' Arenas (some of you might recognize them from past Seasons) we have added even more rewards to unlock. Nice.
20 new King Levels have been added. King Level 70 is now the highest you can reach!
Tower Power 15 unlocks at King Level 54. This gives your Towers more Damage and Hitpoints!
Last update, we removed the ability to earn Crowns and chests from Events (formerly Party modes).
Thanks to your feedback, we have now added these back, so you can fill your chest slots and progress your Pass Royale from playing Events!
We have added a third Mastery Task for the following cards:
Royal Giant
Battle Ram
Battle Healer
Electro Wizard
Balloon
Musketeer
Complete these Masteries to earn big rewards!
We're giving the in-game economy a much needed boost with this update. The amount of Gold available is getting multiplied by 3!
All chests now contain 3 times as much Gold as before the update.
2v2 Events - 'Play Again' button is back
The Events tab will be highlighted if there is a new Event Challenge
The Events tab will auto-scroll to a new Event Challenge the first time it is available
Changed Events tab UI so that Event Challenges are more visible
Unclaimed Pass Royale rewards can be claimed from the previous Season
Fixed issue with some cards continuing to attack Crown Towers after being pulled out of range by Tornado
Fixed issue with Sparky's charge SFX (she now beeps 3 times before blasting)
Fixed issue with Barbarian Barrel SFX
Fixed issue with Season Highest badges not updating correctly
Fixed issue with Elixir VFX when spectating
Fixed issue where an unsuccessful purchase would block all in-app purchases until restart
Fixed issue where some players received a 'default' Season instead of the current one
Fixed multiple issues with overlapping UI elements
OTHER CHANGES
We are replacing Gems with Gold for the final stage of a card's second Mastery Task. (Task 2, Mastery 3)
Why? One of our biggest bits of feedback is that players do not have enough Gold and see it as a bottleneck to upgrading their cards. By giving Gold instead of Gems we hope that this eases the current demand for Gold and makes it less of a scarce resource.
Changes per card rarity:
Common: 300 Gems >
5000 Gold
Rare: 300 Gems >
9000 Gold
Epic: 300 Gems >
15000 Gold
Legendary: 300 Gems >
18000 Gold
Champion: 450 Gems >
25000 Gold
2v2 and Duel Decks:
Players can use Evolutions with their own Evo Slots
Events:
For Events that use the player’s collection, players can use Evolutions
For Events that use an Event Deck, there will be a pre-defined number of Evo Slots and Evolutions available
Event challenges:
For Event Challenges that use the player’s collection, players can use Evolutions with their own Evolution Slot
For Event Challenges that use an Event Deck, we will define the number of Evo Slots and Evolutions available
Classic/Grand Challenges
Will not have Card Evolutions available.
We hope you enjoy the new update.
As always, you can catch us on social media. We would love to hear your thoughts on Card Evolution!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team