If you go into battle with a Card Evolution in one of your Evolution Slots, you will notice Dark Elixir drops appear on the top of the card in your hand. The amount of these drops show how many times you need to play the card (Cycle) before you are able to play the Evolution.

Once you have played the card enough times, you will see that all the Dark Elixir drops have been filled and the card’s Evolution is activated. The next time you play the card you will play the Evolution! Once an Evolution has been played, the card will return back to its default state and you can start the cycle again.

The opponent will be able to see an icon above your deployed card whenever you play a card that earns Dark Elixir.

Evolutions have a unique appearance as well as a purple icon next to their level, so they are easy to spot. Plus, they'll most likely be wreaking havoc in the Arena with their upgraded weapons!