With this new update, we are completely replacing the current Clan Wars feature that has been in Clash Royale since 2018.

Clans now own a CLAN BOAT and use this to go head-to-head with other Clans in the RIVER RACE!

We are introducing a brand new way to play Clash Royale in the form of BOAT BATTLES, a PvE (Player vs Environment) attack and defense mode that the whole Clan can get involved with.



Alongside this, we have another new game mode, DUEL, plus lots more. These are some pretty big changes coming, so let's break it down.