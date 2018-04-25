Supercell logo
25 Apr 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

Clan Wars Update!

NEW GAME MODE

  • CLAN WARS IS HERE!

  • Battle with your Clan against Clans from around the world

  • Earn War Chests and glory!

  • Discover a new island and the Clan Wars Arena

  • Gain Clan Trophies to climb the Clan Leagues

  • Is your Clan ready? If not,

    read this

    !

  • Clan Wars unlocks at King Level 8

  • Also,

    Karaoke Nite is here

    !

NEW CARD

  • Coming in May!

  • Watch your step when walking in the woods near Royal Arena...

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Emote muting now persists between battles -

    i.e. you can toggle it on or off, permanently!

  • Spectators can now emote also!

  • Players that leave/quit 2v2 Quick Matches will have to wait before playing again

  • During a 2v2 Battle, tap on your teammate's name in the bottom right to see their cards (now toggles on or off)

  • Share your Battle Deck to your Clan

  • Sort your card collection by "rarity descending"

  • Supercell ID added to settings -

    learn more

    !

SHOP

  • Fortune Chests now contain two or more of the fortune cards

  • Arena Value Packs revamped to include the new Shop chests (Lightning Chest, King's Chest and Legendary King's Chest)

BALANCE

We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on reddit.

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team