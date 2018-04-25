NEW GAME MODE
CLAN WARS IS HERE!
Battle with your Clan against Clans from around the world
Earn War Chests and glory!
Discover a new island and the Clan Wars Arena
Gain Clan Trophies to climb the Clan Leagues
Is your Clan ready? If not,
!
Clan Wars unlocks at King Level 8
Also,
!
NEW CARD
Coming in May!
Watch your step when walking in the woods near Royal Arena...
IMPROVEMENTS
Emote muting now persists between battles -
i.e. you can toggle it on or off, permanently!
Spectators can now emote also!
Players that leave/quit 2v2 Quick Matches will have to wait before playing again
During a 2v2 Battle, tap on your teammate's name in the bottom right to see their cards (now toggles on or off)
Share your Battle Deck to your Clan
Sort your card collection by "rarity descending"
Supercell ID added to settings -
!
SHOP
Fortune Chests now contain two or more of the fortune cards
Arena Value Packs revamped to include the new Shop chests (Lightning Chest, King's Chest and Legendary King's Chest)
BALANCE
We've removed the Clan Chest -
!
We've rebalanced several cards -
!
We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on reddit.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team