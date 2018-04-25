NEW GAME MODE

CLAN WARS IS HERE!

Battle with your Clan against Clans from around the world

Earn War Chests and glory!

Discover a new island and the Clan Wars Arena

Gain Clan Trophies to climb the Clan Leagues

Clan Wars unlocks at King Level 8

Clan Wars unlocks at King Level 8

Also, Karaoke Nite is here !

NEW CARD



Coming in May!

Watch your step when walking in the woods near Royal Arena...

IMPROVEMENTS



Emote muting now persists between battles - i.e. you can toggle it on or off, permanently!

Spectators can now emote also!

Players that leave/quit 2v2 Quick Matches will have to wait before playing again

During a 2v2 Battle, tap on your teammate's name in the bottom right to see their cards (now toggles on or off)

Share your Battle Deck to your Clan

Sort your card collection by "rarity descending"

Supercell ID added to settings

SHOP

Fortune Chests now contain two or more of the fortune cards

Arena Value Packs revamped to include the new Shop chests (Lightning Chest, King's Chest and Legendary King's Chest)

BALANCE

We've removed the Clan Chest

We've rebalanced several cards

