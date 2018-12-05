Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
5 Dec 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

December Update!

STAR LEVELS

  • "Star Levels" give your Max Level cards a fresh new look!

  • Reach King Level 13 to start earning "Star Points"

  • Earn Star Points from card upgrades and donations

  • Use Star Points to unlock cool cosmetics for your Max Level cards

  • Find out more in

    TV Royale Part 1

  • Watch the Star Levels animation

    !

NEW CARD

  • Look out for a new card ramming its way into the Arena soon...

GLOBAL TOURNAMENTS

  • Play in all-new GLOBAL tournaments with tons of rewards!

  • Unlock FREE rewards as you get more wins

  • Use Gems to unlock the BONUS rewards when the tournament ends

  • Finish at the top of the leaderboard to earn an EXCLUSIVE reward!

  • Watch

    TV Royale Part 2

PRIVATE TOURNAMENTS

  • We've revamped the original tournament system (now called "private tournaments")

  • Private tournaments cost 10 Gems to create for any size and duration, but have no rewards -

    they're just for fun now, ideally with friends!

  • When creating one, you can choose from

    any

     game mode

    and

    set a King Level/card level cap!

CHALLENGES

  • Some Challenges will have a "Continue" option...

  • Continue where you left off and reset your losses, but keep your wins!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Trading now requires a token on both sides of the exchange to work

  • You'll receive Trade Tokens

    over

    twice as often to balance this!

  • When joining a Clan you can't trade right away (cooldown added)

  • Clan recommendations in the Clan search are better

  • Super Magical Chests are now Mega Lightning Chests,

    and come with 3-8 Strikes!

  • Add friends at the end of a 2v2 Battle

  • Name change for Gems!

  • Emotes for Gems!

  • Speed up card requests for Gems!

  • Replace Quests for Gems!

  • War Bounties can now contain Gems!

  • Check out your Player Profile to see the new Achievement Badges

  • Legend Trophies removed from Player Profiles ( 

    finally! 

    )

  • In exchange for their Legend Trophies, players will receive gold AND an exclusive Royal Ghost Emote!

  • Copy a player's tag from the Player Profile by tapping on it

BALANCE

  • We've rebalanced several cards -

    find out what's changed

    !

  • Freeze now deals Area Damage and always lasts 5sec

  • Elixir Collector no longer appears in opening hands

  • We've updated and improved the Classic Decks in Clan Wars

Watch the latest episodes of TV Royale!

Video
Video

We hope you enjoy the update - let us know what you think about it here!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team