"Star Levels" give your Max Level cards a fresh new look!
Reach King Level 13 to start earning "Star Points"
Earn Star Points from card upgrades and donations
Use Star Points to unlock cool cosmetics for your Max Level cards
Find out more in
Watch the Star Levels animation
!
Look out for a new card ramming its way into the Arena soon...
Play in all-new GLOBAL tournaments with tons of rewards!
Unlock FREE rewards as you get more wins
Use Gems to unlock the BONUS rewards when the tournament ends
Finish at the top of the leaderboard to earn an EXCLUSIVE reward!
Watch
We've revamped the original tournament system (now called "private tournaments")
Private tournaments cost 10 Gems to create for any size and duration, but have no rewards -
they're just for fun now, ideally with friends!
When creating one, you can choose from
any
game mode
and
set a King Level/card level cap!
Some Challenges will have a "Continue" option...
Continue where you left off and reset your losses, but keep your wins!
Trading now requires a token on both sides of the exchange to work
You'll receive Trade Tokens
over
twice as often to balance this!
When joining a Clan you can't trade right away (cooldown added)
Clan recommendations in the Clan search are better
Super Magical Chests are now Mega Lightning Chests,
and come with 3-8 Strikes!
Add friends at the end of a 2v2 Battle
Name change for Gems!
Emotes for Gems!
Speed up card requests for Gems!
Replace Quests for Gems!
War Bounties can now contain Gems!
Check out your Player Profile to see the new Achievement Badges
Legend Trophies removed from Player Profiles (
finally!
)
In exchange for their Legend Trophies, players will receive gold AND an exclusive Royal Ghost Emote!
Copy a player's tag from the Player Profile by tapping on it
We've rebalanced several cards -
!
Freeze now deals Area Damage and always lasts 5sec
Elixir Collector no longer appears in opening hands
We've updated and improved the Classic Decks in Clan Wars
We hope you enjoy the update - let us know what you think about it here!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team