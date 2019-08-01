Supercell logo
1 Aug 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Game Update August 1st

List of Fixes & Changes

Pass Royale Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where a queued chest's timer would sometimes reset before the chest had finished unlocking

Trophy Road

  • Fix for Trophy Road progression indicator sometimes showing the incorrect value on Android devices

Other Fixes & Changes

  • Crash will no longer occur when first joining a Global Tournament

  • Chests will no longer show incorrect chest graphics

  • League badge now displays during Battle start animation

  • Removed UI overlap when completing the tutorial

  • Fix for Legendary chests pop-up showing incorrect text

  • Shop graphics now update correctly

  • Missing text on loading screen returned

  • Improved pop-up hints on reward track

  • Chests now consistently display the correct Arena name

  • Various other performance improvements