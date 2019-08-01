Pass Royale Fixes
Fixed the issue where a queued chest's timer would sometimes reset before the chest had finished unlocking
Trophy Road
Fix for Trophy Road progression indicator sometimes showing the incorrect value on Android devices
Other Fixes & Changes
Crash will no longer occur when first joining a Global Tournament
Chests will no longer show incorrect chest graphics
League badge now displays during Battle start animation
Removed UI overlap when completing the tutorial
Fix for Legendary chests pop-up showing incorrect text
Shop graphics now update correctly
Missing text on loading screen returned
Improved pop-up hints on reward track
Chests now consistently display the correct Arena name
Various other performance improvements