When you update your game from December 13 onwards, you’ll see that your Princess Tower has now become a Tower Princess card.
This is every players' first TOWER TROOP - the new card type coming to Clash Royale!
In Battle
Tower Troops are different cards that can defend from the top of your two Crown Towers
They are only revealed to your opponent when the Battle starts
Each Tower Troop has a different ability that makes it unique
Outside of Battle
Tower Troops are a new card slot in your Battle Deck that needs to be filled
They are leveled up and upgraded the same way as other cards (multiple copies of cards & Gold)
Upgrading Tower Troops
Your current Princess Tower will be automatically converted to a Tower Princess card that is the same level as your King Tower.
When you reach a new King Tower Level in the King’s Journey, you will receive Tower Princess cards and Gold so that you can upgrade it to match your King Tower Level.
Tower Troops have a level cap that matches your King Tower Level. This means you can’t ‘overlevel’ your Towers the same way as you can with cards. (e.g. If you have a Level 12 King Tower, you can’t have a Level 13 Tower Troop).
Tower Troops can be found in Tower Troop Chests, a new chest type entering the Chest Cycle!
Most Magic Items can not be used with Tower Troops, except for the Magic Coin.
This change to the Princess Tower is to set you up for the first NEW Tower Troop release in January 2024, where you will begin to see different Tower Troops being used in Battles.
Tower Troops are a mandatory part of your Battle Deck, so everyone needs one to play!
The Deck Builder and Card Collection have been separated into two different tabs.
The Shop has been given a visual overhaul, with clearer sections that allow you to find what you want much more easily than before!
Evolution Shards are now available as a possible reward from Event Challenges
Trophy Road - made Arena 13 reward choices consist of cards from Arena 13
The King Jiggle™ has been removed (King Tower no longer plays a goofy animation when it takes Damage)
Fixed crashes that occurred in Deck Builder during Seasonal Event changes
Localization fixes for overlapping texts in some languages
Moved Pass Royale 'scroll to top' button to the left side of the screen
Arabic language - Web pages visited from the Settings are now automatically translated
Fixed a crash that could occur when a player tried to claim 2 Masteries at once
Evolution Shard tutorial now shows even if a player's first Evolution is unlocked via Wild Shards
Fixed an issue where empty deck slots would auto-populate with cards
GAME TERMINOLOGY CHANGES
Tower Power
Now split into the following terms:
King Tower Level
Tower Troop Level
This is because it is now possible to have your King Tower and Tower Troops at different levels; they no longer share level progress.
Princess Towers = Crown Towers
Crown Tower levels are now tied to your Tower Troops, so they are no longer linked to your King Tower Level.
Princess won't be the only person using the Crown Towers from January 2024!
THE FIRST NEW TOWER TROOP ENTERS THE ARENA ON JANUARY 1, 2024, ALONGSIDE A NEW EVOLUTION...