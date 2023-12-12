Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
12 Dec 2023
Blog – Clash Royale

GAME UPDATE - DECEMBER 13

MAJOR CHANGES TO YOUR PRINCESS TOWER!

When you update your game from December 13 onwards, you’ll see that your Princess Tower has now become a Tower Princess card.

This is every players' first TOWER TROOP - the new card type coming to Clash Royale!

HOW DO TOWER TROOPS WORK?

In Battle

  • Tower Troops are different cards that can defend from the top of your two Crown Towers

  • They are only revealed to your opponent when the Battle starts

  • Each Tower Troop has a different ability that makes it unique

Outside of Battle

  • Tower Troops are a new card slot in your Battle Deck that needs to be filled

  • They are leveled up and upgraded the same way as other cards (multiple copies of cards & Gold)

Upgrading Tower Troops

  • Your current Princess Tower will be automatically converted to a Tower Princess card that is the same level as your King Tower.

  • When you reach a new King Tower Level in the King’s Journey, you will receive Tower Princess cards and Gold so that you can upgrade it to match your King Tower Level.

  • Tower Troops have a level cap that matches your King Tower Level. This means you can’t ‘overlevel’ your Towers the same way as you can with cards. (e.g. If you have a Level 12 King Tower, you can’t have a Level 13 Tower Troop).

  • Tower Troops can be found in Tower Troop Chests, a new chest type entering the Chest Cycle!

  • Most Magic Items can not be used with Tower Troops, except for the Magic Coin.

WHY HAVE WE CHANGED THE PRINCESS TOWER?

This change to the Princess Tower is to set you up for the first NEW Tower Troop release in January 2024, where you will begin to see different Tower Troops being used in Battles.

Tower Troops are a mandatory part of your Battle Deck, so everyone needs one to play!

UI CHANGES

  • The Deck Builder and Card Collection have been separated into two different tabs.

  • The Shop has been given a visual overhaul, with clearer sections that allow you to find what you want much more easily than before!

IMPROVEMENTS & BUG FIXES

  • Evolution Shards are now available as a possible reward from Event Challenges

  • Trophy Road - made Arena 13 reward choices consist of cards from Arena 13

  • The King Jiggle™ has been removed (King Tower no longer plays a goofy animation when it takes Damage)

  • Fixed crashes that occurred in Deck Builder during Seasonal Event changes

  • Localization fixes for overlapping texts in some languages

  • Moved Pass Royale 'scroll to top' button to the left side of the screen

  • Arabic language - Web pages visited from the Settings are now automatically translated

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when a player tried to claim 2 Masteries at once

  • Evolution Shard tutorial now shows even if a player's first Evolution is unlocked via Wild Shards

  • Fixed an issue where empty deck slots would auto-populate with cards

GAME TERMINOLOGY CHANGES

  • Tower Power

Now split into the following terms:

King Tower Level

Tower Troop Level

This is because it is now possible to have your King Tower and Tower Troops at different levels; they no longer share level progress.

  • Princess Towers = Crown Towers

Crown Tower levels are now tied to your Tower Troops, so they are no longer linked to your King Tower Level.

Princess won't be the only person using the Crown Towers from January 2024!

SAVE THE DATE

THE FIRST NEW TOWER TROOP ENTERS THE ARENA ON JANUARY 1, 2024, ALONGSIDE A NEW EVOLUTION...