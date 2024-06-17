The UI for creating new decks and managing existing ones has been updated.

Each mode has its own deck builder now.

Previously, the button to copy or share decks was located at the bottom right. It has now been moved to the top left corner, where new decks can also be added.

As of this update, unlocking Path of Legends will copy the active deck into slot 1 of the Path of Legends deck builder.

For players who unlocked Path of Legends prior to this update, their Path of Legends deck builder will copy all non-empty decks from their Trophy Road deck builder.