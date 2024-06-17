NEW CARDS, ARENAS, CHESTS, A NEW RULER, and more!
From June 17 onwards, dive into the Goblin Queen’s Journey with new arenas, cards, chests, and exciting rewards!
The Goblin Queen’s Journey is a new GAME MODE, available for players at Arena 12 and above.
You can access the Goblin Queen’s Journey under the same game mode toggle where you find Trophy Road and Path of Legends.
The journey begins with four unique Goblin-themed arenas:
GOLD MINES
Starting arena
Level cap: 9
MUD PIT
Unlock the Arena at 1000 trophies
Level cap: 11
Unlock +1 Evolution slot
SCRAP YARD
Unlock the Arena at 2000 trophies
Level cap: 13
ANCESTRAL PALACE
Unlock the Arena at 3000 trophies
Level cap: 15
Unlock +1 Evolution slot
An exclusive emote is waiting for you at 3400 trophies.
The Goblin Queen’s Tower introduces a unique gameplay mechanic:
Play goblin cards to charge the Goblin Queen's ability, which requires 20 elixir.
When charged, play another goblin card to activate the ability, throwing ‘Baby Goblins’ flying into both lanes.
Currently, this Tower Troop can only be used in the Queen’s Journey, but we might bring it to other game modes in the future.
Three new Goblin cards can only be unlocked in the Queen's Journey game mode. Once unlocked, they can be used in other modes, both in Trophy Road and Path of Legends.
GOBLIN DEMOLISHER
The Goblin Demolisher is a rare card that deals area damage and explodes on death. At low health, he charges towards the nearest building. He can be unlocked at the Gold Mines Arena.
GOBLIN CURSE
The Goblin Curse is an epic card that deals area damage, and the troops that are destroyed?
They turn into goblins.
GOBLIN MACHINE
Goblin Machine has two arms for melee attacks and a big rocket for faraway targets. This Legendary card can be unlocked at the Scrap Yard Arena.
Three new Goblin chests are available:
Goblin Stash (3h unlock time)
Goblin Strongbox (8h unlock time)
Goblin Bounty (12h unlock time)
Goblin chests can only be obtained in the new game mode, with one Goblin chest dropping every three chests.
Clan Wars battles now grant chests.
Lucky Drop now includes a chance to win a Full Evo Unlock, alongside other rewards. The Legendary drop table has changed as follows:
Before:
Legendary Book: 33.3% (1/3)
50,000 Elite Wildcards: 33.3% (1/3)
Book of Books: 33.3% (1/3)
After:
Legendary Book: 33.3% (1/3)
50,000 Elite Wildcards: 33.3% (1/3)
Book of Books: 22.2% (2/9)
Full Evo Unlock: 11.1% (1/9)
Card collection now has new filtering options.
Filtering by Evolution now shows the Evolution progress.
A feature to report inappropriate player names has been added.
Press the shop tab button while browsing the shop to navigate through categories
The UI for creating new decks and managing existing ones has been updated.
Each mode has its own deck builder now.
Previously, the button to copy or share decks was located at the bottom right. It has now been moved to the top left corner, where new decks can also be added.
As of this update, unlocking Path of Legends will copy the active deck into slot 1 of the Path of Legends deck builder.
For players who unlocked Path of Legends prior to this update, their Path of Legends deck builder will copy all non-empty decks from their Trophy Road deck builder.
Deck slots will no longer unlock with King Level; a maximum of 10 deck slots will be available in all deck builders after reaching King Level 2.
Fixed an issue where Tesla was not sending a pulse at death when it wasn't killed by another unit.
Fixed Tesla's behavior when it is frozen during deployment.
Fixed the issue where the "Ready to claim" icon was not shown when a reward was claimable in the Community Events.
Damage reduction now correctly applies to buff damage, resolving the issue where buff damage bypassed damage reduction on units with abilities or active shields.
Daily Task now correctly counts more than one win if the user wins multiple Duel Battles in Clan War.
The magic item button is no longer removed from the stats screen when a card is at level 15.
