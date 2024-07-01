Contest of Giants (1v1 and 2v2): July 1 - 8
🗡️ The Goblin Giant is going head-to-head with his royal counterpart! Draft the perfect deck around your pick.
⚔️ Challenge: July 5 - 8
🏆 Reward: Banner
Rocket Rumble (1v1 and 2v2): July 8 - 15
🚀 These crafty Goblins are at it again! They've built a rocket that hits the King Tower at full power. Destroy it before it can launch!
⚔️ Challenge: July 12 - 15
🏆 Reward: Banner
Drillin' Time (1v1 and 2v2): July 15 - 22
🛠️ The Goblin Drill evolution is here... wait, it's over there!... no, it's on the other side?!
⚔️ Challenge: July 19 - 22
🏆 Reward: Banner
Barrels o' Fun (1v1 and 2v2): July 22 - 29
🛢️ The goblins nabbed another shipment of Elixir Barrels! These barrels generate Elixir for you, and your enemies if they destroy it.
⚔️ Challenge: July 26 - 29
🏆 Reward: Banner
A Royal Defence (1v1 and 2v2): July 29 - August 5
🏰 Gather the troops and summon the champions! The crown is in danger!
⚔️ Challenge: August 2 - 5
🏆 Reward: Banner