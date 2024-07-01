Supercell logo
1 Jul 2024
Blog – Clash Royale

JULY EVENTS & CHALLENGES

Contest of Giants (1v1 and 2v2): July 1 - 8

  • 🗡️ The Goblin Giant is going head-to-head with his royal counterpart! Draft the perfect deck around your pick.

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 5 - 8

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

Rocket Rumble (1v1 and 2v2): July 8 - 15

  • 🚀 These crafty Goblins are at it again! They've built a rocket that hits the King Tower at full power. Destroy it before it can launch!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 12 - 15

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

Drillin' Time (1v1 and 2v2): July 15 - 22

  • 🛠️ The Goblin Drill evolution is here... wait, it's over there!... no, it's on the other side?!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 19 - 22

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

Barrels o' Fun (1v1 and 2v2): July 22 - 29

  • 🛢️ The goblins nabbed another shipment of Elixir Barrels! These barrels generate Elixir for you, and your enemies if they destroy it.

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 26 - 29

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

A Royal Defence (1v1 and 2v2): July 29 - August 5

  • 🏰 Gather the troops and summon the champions! The crown is in danger!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: August 2 - 5

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner