📏 Range:
1600 → 1200 (-25%)
Giant is dealing too much damage for a tank and often lands a few extra hits due to his range.
💥 Ability Damage:
399 → 207 (-48%)
💥 Ability Knockback:
2.5 → 2 tiles (-20%)
⏱️ Guardian 1st Hit Speed: 2 sec → 5 sec (+150%)
Royal Rescue's high damage, large knockback, and the Guardian's fast first hit speed added too much extraneous power and are not important to the Little Prince's overall design.
❤️ Bonus HP: -9%
While the last balance update gave most melee Evolutions a 1.1x HP boost, Evolved Knight still led the pack. We're taking away his bonus HP since his ability already pumps up his effective HP. Don’t worry, he’ll still be the tankiest melee Evolution out there!
💥 Electro Pulse Damage:
192 → 148 (-23%)
⏳ Electro Pulse Stun Duration: -50%
While we're glad to see Evolution Tesla's Electro Pulse ability shine, we need to tone down the shockwave now that it has a second guaranteed pulse.
⚡ Charge Range:
300 → 150 (-50%)
Both Ram Rider's and Prince's charges have been too inconsistent and easy to interrupt, especially given their high Elixir costs. From now on, they will charge much quicker after being deployed or interrupted.
💨 First Hit Speed: -40%
Spear Goblins often get taken out before they can attack, so we're hoping this change will make them more reliable. This update will also affect Goblin Gang, Goblin Hut, and Goblin Giant.
💥 Damage:
131 → 142 (+8%)
Dart Goblin is a high-risk card, but it has been outclassed because its reward isn't high enough.
❤️ Cage Hit Points:
742 → 780 (+5%)
The Goblins are reinforcing the cage's walls because it is significantly lagging behind other defensive buildings.
⚡ First Hit Delay: (+150%)
⏱️ Hit Frequency: (-13%)
Void is meant to be a spell with counterplay, but the first hit was happening too quickly for opponents to react. This change aims to give opponents time to react to Void while managing its total duration.
💥 Damage:
153 → 112 (-27%)
🗡️ Dagger Reload: -33%
Dagger Duchess is exceeding her intended design of being strong against cycle decks and is countering high Elixir cards with little to no response. We're looking to reduce her maximum damage while keeping her minimum damage about the same.