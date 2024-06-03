Goblin Barrel Evo (1v1 and 2v2): June 3 - 10

💥 These crafty goblins will always keep you guessing!

⚔️ Challenge: June 7 - 10

🏆 Reward: Season Tokens

Goblin Power! (1v1 and 2v2): June 10 - 17

⚡ An ancient call awakens special powers in all Goblins! Will you answer?

⚔️ Challenge: June 14 - 17

🏆 Reward: Season Tokens

Classic Decks (1v1 and 2v2): June 17 - 24

🚀 Jump into quick battles with popular decks! No Hog Rider or Mega Knight!

⚔️ Challenge: June 21 - 24

🏆 Reward: Banner

Goblin Party Hut (1v1 and 2v2): June 24 - July 1

🎉 Ain't no party like a goblin party! The Party Hut is back and ready to light up this dance floor!

⚔️ Challenge: June 28 - July 3

🏆 Reward: Banner