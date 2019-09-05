BALANCE CHANGES
Executioner
Minimum Range:
3 -> 4
Damage:
+2%
The Executioner’s hood was pulled a bit too low, making him almost blind. We helped him see a bit further, and sharpened his axe just enough to cut Flying Machine apart.
Fisherman
Hitpoints -5%
Fisherman is just a bit too versatile and tough for a 3 Elixir defensive card, so we wanted to introduce more counterplay. Fisherman now dies to Lightning - turns out he wasn’t as hardy a sailor as he thought.
---
BUG FIXES
Some Special Challenges and Clan War Collection Day modes were displaying incorrect language translations. These issues have now been resolved.