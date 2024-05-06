Void Unleashed (1v1 and 2v2): May 6 - 13

🪄 Unleash dark magic on your enemies!

⚔️ Challenge: May 10 - 13

🏆 Rewards: Banner Frame and Decoration

Wizard Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): May 13 - 20

🔥 Draft the perfect deck to make use of his new fiery shield!

⚔️ Challenge: May 17 - 20

🏆 Reward: Emote

Spell Cauldron (1v1 and 2v2): May 20 - 27

🍵 The wizards' new concoction is wreaking havoc in the arena!

⚔️ Challenge: May 24 - 27

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Magical Trio (1v1 and 2v2): May 27 - June 3

🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️ Magic is in the air as the dream team finally enters the arena as one!

⚔️ Challenge: May 31 - June 3

🏆 Reward: Banner Frame