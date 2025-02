Void Unleashed (1v1 and 2v2): May 6 - 13

πŸͺ„ Unleash dark magic on your enemies!

βš”οΈ Challenge: May 10 - 13

πŸ† Rewards: Banner Frame and Decoration

Wizard Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): May 13 - 20

πŸ”₯ Draft the perfect deck to make use of his new fiery shield!

βš”οΈ Challenge: May 17 - 20

πŸ† Reward: Emote

Spell Cauldron (1v1 and 2v2): May 20 - 27

🍡 The wizards' new concoction is wreaking havoc in the arena!

βš”οΈ Challenge: May 24 - 27

πŸ† Reward: Banner Decoration

Magical Trio (1v1 and 2v2): May 27 - June 3

πŸ§™β€β™‚οΈπŸ§™β€β™‚οΈπŸ§™β€β™‚οΈ Magic is in the air as the dream team finally enters the arena as one!

βš”οΈ Challenge: May 31 - June 3

πŸ† Reward: Banner Frame