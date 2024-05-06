Void Unleashed (1v1 and 2v2): May 6 - 13
🪄 Unleash dark magic on your enemies!
⚔️ Challenge: May 10 - 13
🏆 Rewards: Banner Frame and Decoration
Wizard Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): May 13 - 20
🔥 Draft the perfect deck to make use of his new fiery shield!
⚔️ Challenge: May 17 - 20
🏆 Reward: Emote
Spell Cauldron (1v1 and 2v2): May 20 - 27
🍵 The wizards' new concoction is wreaking havoc in the arena!
⚔️ Challenge: May 24 - 27
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Magical Trio (1v1 and 2v2): May 27 - June 3
🧙♂️🧙♂️🧙♂️ Magic is in the air as the dream team finally enters the arena as one!
⚔️ Challenge: May 31 - June 3
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
Royal Tournament (Standard):
May 11 - 15
Royal Tournament (Triple Elixir):
May 25 - 29