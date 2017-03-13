Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
13 Mar 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

New Update!

LEAGUES

  • Enter the first League at 4000 Trophies

  • Climb through 9 Leagues all the way to the Ultimate Champion League!

  • Collect a monthly season reward based on the highest League you reached

  • Learn more about Leagues

    here

NEW CHEST

  • Draft Chest offers multiple card choices -

    choose your own reward!

  • Draft Chest is only available as an end of season reward in Leagues

CLAN BATTLES

  • Introducing a

    very

    exciting new game mode: Clan Battle!

  • Battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from another Clan!

  • The first Clan Battle event is coming on Mar 24

  • Find out more about Clan Battles in the latest episode of

    Radio Royale

  • Check out some gameplay

    here

NEW CARDS

  • New Legendary Card: Bandit is available on Mar 24

  • A special Bandit Draft Challenge is coming on Mar 17

  • Watch the Bandit dash

    !

  • Night Witch, Bats and Heal are coming later -

    keep an eye out!

NEW ARENA

  • Arena 11: NEW Legendary Arena unlocks at 3800 Trophies

  • Arena 10: Hog Mountain (renamed from Legendary Arena)

  • Legendary Cards will still appear in your Shop at 3000 Trophies

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Clan Chest

    has moved

    to Fri-Mon (thanks for the feedback on this!)

  • Challenge Crowns will contribute towards Clan Chests and Crown Chests

  • Cards now have a "Tournament Level" button to see their stats at Tournament Rules

  • Spectate your Clanmates' battles live from the Clan page

  • Friends List sorting by

    Status or Score

  • New Trainers for 3600-4000 Trophies

BALANCE

We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team