LEAGUES
Enter the first League at 4000 Trophies
Climb through 9 Leagues all the way to the Ultimate Champion League!
Collect a monthly season reward based on the highest League you reached
Learn more about Leagues
NEW CHEST
Draft Chest offers multiple card choices -
choose your own reward!
Draft Chest is only available as an end of season reward in Leagues
CLAN BATTLES
Introducing a
very
exciting new game mode: Clan Battle!
Battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from another Clan!
The first Clan Battle event is coming on Mar 24
Find out more about Clan Battles in the latest episode of
Check out some gameplay
NEW CARDS
New Legendary Card: Bandit is available on Mar 24
A special Bandit Draft Challenge is coming on Mar 17
!
Night Witch, Bats and Heal are coming later -
keep an eye out!
NEW ARENA
Arena 11: NEW Legendary Arena unlocks at 3800 Trophies
Arena 10: Hog Mountain (renamed from Legendary Arena)
Legendary Cards will still appear in your Shop at 3000 Trophies
IMPROVEMENTS
Clan Chest
to Fri-Mon (thanks for the feedback on this!)
Challenge Crowns will contribute towards Clan Chests and Crown Chests
Cards now have a "Tournament Level" button to see their stats at Tournament Rules
Spectate your Clanmates' battles live from the Clan page
Friends List sorting by
New Trainers for 3600-4000 Trophies
BALANCE
We've re-balanced several cards (
)
We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team