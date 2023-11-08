Champion Triple Draft: Nov 6 -13

🤏🏻 Little Prince joins the ranks of the Champions.

⚔️ Challenge: Nov 10 -13

*Challenge Reward: Emote



Barrels o' Fun: Nov 13 - 20

🛡️ Protect your Elixir barrels!

⚔️ Challenge: Nov 17 - 20

*Challenge Reward: Banner



Archers Evolution Draft: Nov 20 - 27

🏹 Play with the new evolution

⚔️ Challenge: Nov 24 - 27

*Challenge Reward: Banner



Tavern Brawl 1v1 & 2v2: Nov 27 - Dec 4

💢 The Troops are spoiling for a fight!

⚔️ Challenge: Dec 1 - 4

