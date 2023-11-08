Champion Triple Draft: Nov 6 -13
🤏🏻 Little Prince joins the ranks of the Champions.
⚔️ Challenge: Nov 10 -13
*Challenge Reward: Emote
Barrels o' Fun: Nov 13 - 20
🛡️ Protect your Elixir barrels!
⚔️ Challenge: Nov 17 - 20
*Challenge Reward: Banner
Archers Evolution Draft: Nov 20 - 27
🏹 Play with the new evolution
⚔️ Challenge: Nov 24 - 27
*Challenge Reward: Banner
Tavern Brawl 1v1 & 2v2: Nov 27 - Dec 4
💢 The Troops are spoiling for a fight!
⚔️ Challenge: Dec 1 - 4
Royal Tournament (Standard):
Nov 11 - 15
Royal Tournament (Megadraft):
Nov 25 - 29
20-WIN CHALLENGE
Starts: Nov 15 @ 09:00 UTC
Ends: Nov 20 @ 09:00 UTC