This update contains the most requested community changes and improvements to Clan Wars 2, alongside other bug fixes and changes.
WHAT’S CHANGED?
Existing features that have been changed and improved by this update
WHAT’S NEW?
New features that did not exist before this update
WHAT’S FIXED?
Bugs and quality of life improvements
WHAT’S CHANGED?
NEW WAR DECK RESET TIME
Since Clan Wars 2 launched, we have heard feedback that some Clans can have an advantage over other Clans if they didn’t share the same time zone.
AKA ‘The Time Zone Issue’
To fix this, we’ve introduced a GLOBAL WAR DECK REFRESH that occurs for all players at 10:00AM UTC. This replaces the current midnight local time War Deck refresh.
What this means is that all Clans share the same War Deck reset time. No more waking up to see a Clan with an earlier time zone has beaten you past the Finish Line!
We wanted to change this to make the River Race a more enjoyable experience and increase the fairness across all Clan Wars.
We have improved Clan Wars 2 matchmaking to consider more Clan performance factors and make sure that Clans of equal level and activity are matched together in River Races.
We wanted to make River Races more evenly matched between Clans. Previously it was a bit of a free for all, with some Clans being matched against Clans that were of a much different skill level.
At the start of the current Season (November 2nd) we already updated matchmaking to match Clans with similar Clan Trophies.
The rest of the changes will go live with this update.
The amount of Fame needed to complete a River Race is changing! It will now require less Fame to complete River Races in lower Clan War Leagues and more Fame to complete River Races in higher Clan War Leagues.
Clans in lower Leagues were much less likely to complete a River Race and therefore had not been benefiting from the big rewards available in Clan Wars 2. Similarly, Clans in higher Leagues were blasting through the River Races in 1 or 2 days and then not earning the extra Gold available in the remaining days.
By changing this we are making Clan Wars more relevant to players across all Leagues but particularly focusing on getting those Clans in Bronze League the rewards they are due!
These changes will be going live on 7TH DECEMBER with the start of a new Clan War, not with the update.
The amount of unique participants from a Clan who can participate in a Clan Wars is now capped to 50 players per 24 hours (every War Deck refresh).
If you try to attack in a Clan War when 50 members have already attacked that day, you will receive a notification that you will not be able to attack.
Some extremely (some could even say impressively) organised Clans were using a loophole to cycle hundreds of players through a single Clan and reach the Finish Line in record time. Obviously this was not fair on others who were not using this ‘strategy’ and therefore it has been removed.
Clans must now have 10 members to be able to participate in Clan Wars. Clans cannot get removed mid-Clan War, should they no longer match the criteria for participation.
The Clan War Colosseum is now highlighted in the final week and all Duels
must
be fought there. Not enough players were battling and earning their extra gold/Fame from the ancient Arena so this change aims to fix that!
Improved Clan Chat - new solid colour background, player name & Emotes made more legible
WHAT'S NEW?
For the last 3 days of a River Race (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) Clans will get a x2 bonus to Fame earned!
Casual Clans in lower Leagues were struggling to complete the River Race and unlock Chest rewards. With the new Fame Boosts and shorter River Races combined, we are very confident that more Clans than ever will be able to cross that Finish Line and unlock the top rewards that Clan Wars 2 offers!
We have added two new Legendary Leagues for Clans to compete in! These also come with increased rewards, which you can view by tapping the Goblin Hut at the start of the river.
Legendary II - Unlocks at 4000 Clan Trophies
Legendary III - Unlocks at 5000 Clan Trophies
We have added new game modes to the River Race! A new game mode will be available each week alongside Duels & Battles.
IT IS NOW EASIER TO ADD FRIENDS THAN EVER BEFORE!
We've added a new way to add (and play with) friends through Supercell ID.
If you haven't already got Supercell ID you can sign up from the settings menu and unlock a FREE EMOTE for doing so!
Other Supercell ID improvements:
Supercell ID button added to home menu
Quickly switch accounts through the home menu (visible if you have multiple accounts)
WHEN?
This feature will be rolling out country by country in the days after. If you don't see it yet, it will be there soon!
WHAT'S FIXED?
ELECTRO GIANT - BUFF
Reflected Damage will now scale alongside levels. This will make Electro Giant MORE powerful against attacking units. Previously, Reflected Damage was the same from level 6 and up.
HOVERING CARDS
Troops with the ‘Hover’ mechanic (Battle Healer & Royal Ghost) will now:
Not pass through buildings
Not push back air units
Not bounce off the river when knocked back
GRAVEYARD
The recent balance change to Graveyard has been REVERTED. This was due to player feedback that it actually made it easier to damage Towers in certain situations unless you had a hard counter.
Fix for players receiving the incorrect amount or no gold after boat battles
Tapping a notification for the Esports Tab will no longer open News Royale and redirects players correctly
Fix for players receiving the incorrect amount of gold after Clan battles
Fix for Pass Royale names showing the color code when spectating 2v2 games
The status of a damaged Boat Defense will no longer be carried over to the next week
Fixed a number of rare crash occurrences
Fix for friend icons when the friend has no profile picture
Other performance improvements