We wanted to have a more engaging and exciting experience for players rather than the current 2 minutes of regular Elixir and then a flat 4 minutes of x2 Elixir.

Under the new system, ALL game modes will be the same length, regardless of Trophy count. This should make for a more cohesive overall game system whilst a player progresses through the Trophy Road.

With the combination of match length and Tiebreakers, this new system will make battles more fast paced and technical in the last 2 minutes. The skill cap will be raised considerably in x3 Elixir, where players will need to cycle faster and be predictive instead of purely reactive and more creative play will be rewarded.