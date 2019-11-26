第4賽季月度決賽積分
All games are now 5 MINUTES LONG, instead of 6!
Overtime now lasts for 2 minutes instead of 3, and includes x3 Elixir generation in the last minute.
We wanted to have a more engaging and exciting experience for players rather than the current 2 minutes of regular Elixir and then a flat 4 minutes of x2 Elixir.
Under the new system, ALL game modes will be the same length, regardless of Trophy count. This should make for a more cohesive overall game system whilst a player progresses through the Trophy Road.
With the combination of match length and Tiebreakers, this new system will make battles more fast paced and technical in the last 2 minutes. The skill cap will be raised considerably in x3 Elixir, where players will need to cycle faster and be predictive instead of purely reactive and more creative play will be rewarded.
Double/Triple Elixir
5 mins instead of 6 mins
Sudden Death
Length extended 3 minutes > 5 minutes
2 mins of x2 Elixir
3 mins of x3 Elixir
Ramp Up
Each minute increases the Elixir generation
1 min = x1 Elixir
2 min = x2 Elixir
3 min = x3 Elixir
4 min = x4 Elixir
5 min = x5 Elixir
Spawn Modes (Hog Rush etc.)
1 min = x1 Elixir
2 & 3 min = x2 Elixir
4 & 5 min = x3 Elixir
We are adding Area Damage back to Witch, and reverting the changes we made to Executioner. Read more about these changes here.
We are also reworking Arrows to function slightly differently, making them slightly more powerful! Read the full changes below.
ARROWS
Fires in 3 waves instead of 1 (0.4sec total)
Damage +23%
EXECUTIONER
Hitpoints:
+5%
Hit Speed:
+4%
Range:
Increased (4 - 5 > 4.5 - 6.5)
Projectile Radius:
+25% (800 -> 1000)
Damage:
-45%
WITCH
Added Area Damage to attacks
Damage:
-49%
Hit Speed:
+35% (1.7sec > 1.1sec)
We have given our card info screens a makeover!
Card Previews
See how a card looks and plays within the Arena
The card preview shows a few clear examples of how and how NOT to use a card
More Stats
We now have more space for stats, and will be adding more in-depth information to these card screens
Card Imagery
Enjoy new artwork of your favorite characters! More art to card info screens over time for those that don't have any
