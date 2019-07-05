Supercell logo
5 Jul 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Optional Update Available!

Update Your Game!

We've released an Optional Update that contains a list of fixes that will resolve a lot of issues and improve game performance on various devices.

The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a number of Android device crashes

  • Shop no longer crashes or freezes when tapped

  • Fixed the issue where the game would crash at 100% loading after playing audio

  • Watching a replay from before the update doesn't cause the game to crash

  • Crown Chest unlock timer displays correctly on the home screen

  • Chest queue notification now delivered correctly

  • Fixed a black line appearing under a player's name in the Clan chat messages

  • All app stores Terms of Service now display correctly

  • Pass Royale name color is now displayed correctly everywhere

  • Pass Royale Tower Skin is now displayed correctly in all game modes

  • Crowns can no longer be earned through Private Tournaments

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team