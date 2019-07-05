We've released an Optional Update that contains a list of fixes that will resolve a lot of issues and improve game performance on various devices.

The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!



Patch Notes:

Fixed a number of Android device crashes

Shop no longer crashes or freezes when tapped

Fixed the issue where the game would crash at 100% loading after playing audio

Watching a replay from before the update doesn't cause the game to crash

Crown Chest unlock timer displays correctly on the home screen

Chest queue notification now delivered correctly

Fixed a black line appearing under a player's name in the Clan chat messages

All app stores Terms of Service now display correctly

Pass Royale name color is now displayed correctly everywhere

Pass Royale Tower Skin is now displayed correctly in all game modes

Crowns can no longer be earned through Private Tournaments

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team