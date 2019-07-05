We've released an Optional Update that contains a list of fixes that will resolve a lot of issues and improve game performance on various devices.
The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!
Patch Notes:
Fixed a number of Android device crashes
Shop no longer crashes or freezes when tapped
Fixed the issue where the game would crash at 100% loading after playing audio
Watching a replay from before the update doesn't cause the game to crash
Crown Chest unlock timer displays correctly on the home screen
Chest queue notification now delivered correctly
Fixed a black line appearing under a player's name in the Clan chat messages
All app stores Terms of Service now display correctly
Pass Royale name color is now displayed correctly everywhere
Pass Royale Tower Skin is now displayed correctly in all game modes
Crowns can no longer be earned through Private Tournaments
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team