Fixed slow loading
Fixed loading getting stuck at 86%
Fixed lag and poor connection issues
An Optional Update on 2nd October fixed the following:
Fix for the game crashing when a Trade was accepted
1v1 can no longer be accessed by starting a Party mode when chest slots are full
Incorrect Emote no longer shows when connecting Supercell ID
Text spacing issues resolved
News Royale and Esports tab not loading on Android devices
Speculative fix for a rare crash that could occur when launching the game
A maintenance on October 1st fixed the following:
Improved Party button & 2v2 matchmaking times
Trophies no longer display at the end of Party modes or in Activity Log
Quests from before the update now work with Party modes
Executioner stats corrected
Text/UI changes
