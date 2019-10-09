Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
9 Oct 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Optional Update 9th October

UPDATE YOUR GAME!

A new update is available! This update can be downloaded from your relevant app store - please head there to update your game and get the most optimized, up-to-date Clash Royale experience!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed slow loading

  • Fixed loading getting stuck at 86%

  • Fixed lag and poor connection issues

An Optional Update on 2nd October fixed the following:

  • Fix for the game crashing when a Trade was accepted

  • 1v1 can no longer be accessed by starting a Party mode when chest slots are full

  • Incorrect Emote no longer shows when connecting Supercell ID

  • Text spacing issues resolved

  • News Royale and Esports tab not loading on Android devices

  • Speculative fix for a rare crash that could occur when launching the game

A maintenance on October 1st fixed the following:

  • Improved Party button & 2v2 matchmaking times

  • Trophies no longer display at the end of Party modes or in Activity Log

  • Quests from before the update now work with Party modes

  • Executioner stats corrected

  • Text/UI changes

Supercell ID connection issues have also been resolved. So make sure to sign up and unlock that exclusive Emote!

UPDATE NOW!

Make sure to update your game for the best possible Clash Royale experience!

Note for iOS 13 users: You can find your game updates by tapping your profile, located in the top right of the 'Today' tab, or by searching for Clash Royale directly!