What's in it for you?



Besides helping the community in organising another great event, there will be some sweet prizes for you to win. During the time that this event will be active, CRL Intel will give over 150 Clash Royale merchandise items to the fans which participate in the voting process.



To keep up to date on all the latest Community Awards news and updates, follow them on Twitter.

Thank you for your time & we hope to see all of you participating in the Community Awards!

Clash Royale Esports team