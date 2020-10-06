Spooky Season is upon us. This year Shocktober features the launch of TWO new cards... Electro Giant and Electro Spirit!
REWARDS
EARN CROWNS TO UNLOCK PASS ROYALE REWARDS
70 REWARDS TO UNLOCK!
35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers
35
FREE
Reward Tiers
EXCLUSIVE SEASON 16 CONTENT
Electro Tower Skin
Exclusive Electro Giant Emote
NEW CARD: ELECTRO GIANT
For our 100th card we wanted to release something special.
Electro Giant is a new Epic win condition! He channels electricity through his Zap Pack, a unique device that stuns and damages any Troop attacking him within its range.
Don't tell him that his finger guns aren't real! He'll zap you.
---
Unlock this new card through the release Challenge, available to play now!
Released on October 14, Electro Spirit is the second Shocktober card.
Costing just 1 Elixir, Electro Spirit can hit up to 9 enemy targets with its Chain Lightning ability!
NEW ARENA
Play in the new supercharged Electro Valley Arena!
MUSKETEER
First Hit Speed
: +0.3s
(Also applied to Three Musketeers)
Musketeer has been dominant in the meta (both pro and regular ladder) for months and the time has come to make her less of a constant appearance in the Arena.
We are reducing ‘First Hit Speed’ to make her feel more like a high damage troop and distinguish a bit more from long ranged high hit speed troops like Archers/Dart Goblin/Magic Archer.
WAIT… WHAT IS FIRST HIT SPEED?
First Hit Speed is a bit of a tricky mechanic to explain. The easiest explanation would be ‘time needed for a unit to make their first hit after walking or being deployed’.
It’s not present in-game on a card’s info screen, but has a significant impact on card’s performance. We are looking to add more of these more detailed stats to card’s info screens in future updates.
SKELETON DRAGONS
Hit Speed:
-12%
Skeleton Dragons still remained too strong after the latest change, so we are reducing their DPS a bit more.
HEAL SPIRIT
Healing effect:
-9%
After the last nerf Heal Spirit was still in every match ever… which means it probably still brings too much value for 1 Elixir.
With this change we are looking for it to return to a healthy use/win rate.
BATTLE HEALER & ROYAL GHOST
Hover mechanic added
These cards will now hover! These two changes make sense from a visual perspective, since both Battle Healer and Ghost don’t touch the ground when they move.
They can hover directly over the river
They can't be pushed out of the way by other cards
With this change, they can now quickly access areas of the Arena without crossing the bridge - introducing new strategy when playing these cards.
This change does NOT mean they can hit air units!
CHALLENGES AND EMOTES
Unlock both new cards via Challenges!
Unlock these new Emotes from Pass Royale, the Electro Giant Mini Collection Challenge and from the Shop!