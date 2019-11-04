Exclusive
Season 5 Party Hut Tower Skin & Dart Goblin Emote!
35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers to unlock!
35 Free Reward Tiers to unlock!
Bonus Bank!
勝率1位のカードは『60式ムート』！！
前回TOP10圏外の『60式ムート』が1位に躍り出ました👀
また、先週1位の『ボンバー』はランク外に降格するなど、毎週ランキングに変動があるのが面白いですね！
2位は相手陣地に駆け込み確実にダメージを蓄積する『ロイヤルホグ』、 3位は『アーチャー』がランクイン。
Match2
スターピラミッド 9位-Xiake選手 🆚 チャレンジャー-ThreeAreS選手
主力カードランキング
BALANCE CHANGES
Witch
Removed Area Damage
Hit Speed reduced:
1.4sec > 1.7sec
Slower first Skeleton spawn:
1sec -> 3.5sec
Mass increased:
100% (no longer pushed by Skeletons)
Elixir Golem
Hitpoints:
-10%
Affects all forms
(Elixir Golem, Elixir Golemite, Elixir Blob)
Wall Breakers
Damage:
-19%
Area Damage Radius reduced:
2.0 > 1.5
Deploy slightly further apart
Fisherman
Hook Range reduced:
7 > 6
Hook Charge Time increased:
1sec > 1.1sec
Executioner
Max Range:
4.5 > 5
Axe Radius:
-20%
Axe Hover Time increased:
1.0s -> 1.2
Barbarian Barrel
Damage:
+8%
Baby Dragon
Hitpoints:
-4.5%
Goblin Giant and Goblin Cage are featured on the Trophy Road this month! Unlock them if you haven't already, or add to your existing collection!
1v1
Triple Draft
Classic Decks
Rage
2v2
Touchdown
Normal