4 Nov 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Season 5: Great Goblin Feast

SEASON 5 PASS ROYALE REWARDS

  • Exclusive

    Season 5 Party Hut Tower Skin & Dart Goblin Emote!

  • 35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers to unlock!

  • 35 Free Reward Tiers to unlock!

  • Bonus Bank!

勝率1位のカードは『60式ムート』！！

前回TOP10圏外の『60式ムート』が1位に躍り出ました👀


また、先週1位の『ボンバー』はランク外に降格するなど、毎週ランキングに変動があるのが面白いですね！

2位は相手陣地に駆け込み確実にダメージを蓄積する『ロイヤルホグ』、 3位は『アーチャー』がランクイン。

Match2

スターピラミッド 9位-Xiake選手 🆚 チャレンジャー-ThreeAreS選手

主力カードランキング

BALANCE CHANGES

Witch

  • Removed Area Damage

  • Hit Speed reduced:

    1.4sec > 1.7sec

  • Slower first Skeleton spawn:

    1sec -> 3.5sec

  • Mass increased:

    100% (no longer pushed by Skeletons)

Elixir Golem

  • Hitpoints:

    -10%

  • Affects all forms

    (Elixir Golem, Elixir Golemite, Elixir Blob)

Wall Breakers

  • Damage:

    -19%

  • Area Damage Radius reduced:

    2.0 > 1.5

  • Deploy slightly further apart

Fisherman

  • Hook Range reduced:

    7 > 6

  • Hook Charge Time increased:

    1sec > 1.1sec

Executioner

  • Max Range:

    4.5 > 5

  • Axe Radius:

    -20%

  • Axe Hover Time increased:

    1.0s -> 1.2

Barbarian Barrel

  • Damage:

    +8%

Baby Dragon

  • Hitpoints:

    -4.5%

TROPHY ROAD CHANGES

Goblin Giant and Goblin Cage are featured on the Trophy Road this month! Unlock them if you haven't already, or add to your existing collection!

CLAN WAR COLLECTION DAY BATTLES

1v1

  • Triple Draft

  • Classic Decks

  • Rage

2v2

  • Touchdown

  • Normal

Video

WATCH THE VIDEO!