2 Dec 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Season 6: Clashmas

It's the Season of giving!

Get a FREE TOWER SKIN and have the new card Battle Healer LEVEL BOOSTED as soon as you unlock her!

PASS ROYALE

  • Exclusive

    Season 6 Clashmas Tower Skin & Clashmas Hog Emote!

  • FREE

    Ice Hut Tower Skin on Reward Tier 24!

  • 35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers to unlock!

  • 35

    Free

    Reward Tiers to unlock!

  • Bonus Bank!

NEW CARD: BATTLE HEALER

Battle Healer enters the Arena!

This new Rare card costs 4 Elixir, heals friendly Troops when she is attacking, and heals herself passively when she isn't attacking!

HOW TO UNLOCK BATTLE HEALER!

CHALLENGES

  • 2nd - 6th December

  • 23rd - 27th December

TROPHY ROAD

  • 5150 & 6450 Trophies

CARD LEVEL BOOST

GET BATTLE HEALER BOOSTED TO YOUR KING LEVEL!

As soon as you unlock Battle Healer, she will be boosted to your King Level for the entirety of Season 6!

NEW: CLASHMAS ARENA

Nestled at the base of Frozen Peak, the Clashmas Arena is a great place to cosy up with friends... AND DESTROY THEM IN ARENA COMBAT!

ELIXIR GOLEM

Hit Speed: 1.3sec (all forms)

KNIGHT

Hitpoints: +5%

THREE MUSKETEERS

Deploy Time: 3sec > 2sec

Deployment Stagger Time increased: 0.15sec > 0.5sec

EMOTES & MORE!

Keep an eye out for Clashmas Emotes and a special Gingerbread Tower Skin that will be available throughout Season 6!

