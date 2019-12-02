Get a FREE TOWER SKIN and have the new card Battle Healer LEVEL BOOSTED as soon as you unlock her!
Season 6 Clashmas Tower Skin & Clashmas Hog Emote!
Ice Hut Tower Skin on Reward Tier 24!
35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers to unlock!
NEW CARD: BATTLE HEALER
Battle Healer enters the Arena!
This new Rare card costs 4 Elixir, heals friendly Troops when she is attacking, and heals herself passively when she isn't attacking!
CHALLENGES
2nd - 6th December
23rd - 27th December
TROPHY ROAD
5150 & 6450 Trophies
GET BATTLE HEALER BOOSTED TO YOUR KING LEVEL!
As soon as you unlock Battle Healer, she will be boosted to your King Level for the entirety of Season 6!
Nestled at the base of Frozen Peak, the Clashmas Arena is a great place to cosy up with friends... AND DESTROY THEM IN ARENA COMBAT!
ELIXIR GOLEM
Hit Speed: 1.3sec (all forms)
KNIGHT
Hitpoints: +5%
THREE MUSKETEERS
Deploy Time: 3sec > 2sec
Deployment Stagger Time increased: 0.15sec > 0.5sec
Keep an eye out for Clashmas Emotes and a special Gingerbread Tower Skin that will be available throughout Season 6!
