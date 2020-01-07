아래에서 오늘 준결승 출전 팀과 선수들을 확인하세요!
NIGHT WITCH
Initial Bat Spawn Speed reduced:
1.3s -> 3.5s
Slower First Hit:
-17% speed
먼저, 한국 팀과 중국 팀의 대결로 1차전이 시작됩니다. 한국은 Shaden Smuki 선수, Sado 선수, TOÝ 선수가 출전하고 중국은 스타 포인트 순위표의 상위 2명인 Higher 선수와 Auk 선수, 팀의 X요소인 healheheart 선수가 출전하여 서로 치열한 전투를 하게 될 예정인데요. 중국은 지난 7주 동안 굉장히 좋은 상태를 유지했습니다. 하지만 이런 공격적인 토너먼트에서는 어떤 일이든 일어날 수 있기 때문에 그들에게 승리를 보장하지는 못할 것입니다!
FISHERMAN
두 번째 준결승전을 위해 스타급으로 구성된 일본팀은 홍콩과 대만의 선수들이 참가하는 동남아시아팀과 대결할 예정입니다.
일본 팀은 이번 시즌 훌륭한 성적을 거둔 신인 스타 Spring 선수와 두 명의 프로 YUYA 선수와 Kitassyan 선수를 포함한 올스타 라인업을 갖춰 우승을 위해 싸울 준비를 마쳤습니다. 동남아시아 팀은 대만에서 온 두 명의 유명인사 Tattoos 선수와 Xiake 선수, 그리고 홍콩에서 온 젊고 재능 있는 Panda 선수가 출전할 예정인데요. 이 강력한 선수 명단에는 베테랑, 신인, 그리고 새로운 스타 피라미드 위크 챔피언이 있어 다른 팀에 큰 위협을 줄지도 모릅니다!
오늘 밤, 4개의 지역에서 온 4개의 팀이 최고의 영광을 위해 격돌합니다. 그리고 KOH 세트와 팀 전투가 다시 돌아오면서 가장 장대한 경기를 다시 볼 수 있게 되었는데요. 기적 같은 깔끔한 승리를 다시 볼 수 있을까요? 어느 지역이 정상에 오를까요?
그랜드 파이널에서 확인해보세요!
ELIXIR GOLEM
Hitpoints:
-6% (all forms - Golem, Golemite, Blob)
Elixir Golem forms the core of a variety of powerful decks, often centered around dropping it along with Night Witch, Battle Healer, Sparky, and more at the bridge. The high Hitpoints provides exceptional blocking for support troops, allowing players to repeatedly spam attacks.
By reducing the Elixir Golem’s Hitpoints, it will be easier to dispatch and won’t provide as much of a Damage shield for support troops. Paired with a nerf to Night Witch, this popular archetype should not be so oppressive. Elixir Golem should excel at being a punishing tank against weak defenses, not being able to brute force through strong defenses for unblockable Damage.
LAVA HOUND
Range increased:
2 -> 3.5
Damage:
+67%
Hit Speed:
-70%
Melee Range:
Long (Range reduced 2 > 1.6)
Since the revert to Executioner, Lava Hound has retaken its place as one of the strongest Win Conditions in the game, sitting right above the 56% win rate line consistently. The problem is that heavy Air decks feel very binary, you either have the tools to defeat all the Air troops or your Ground-heavy deck completely folds.
We want to reduce the overall power of Lava Hound while also letting LH players get something back from this trade off. This was also a great opportunity to make Lava Hound, one of the oldest Legendary Cards, to be updated with modern stats similar to other tough flying units.
Lava Pups were the only remaining Troop that did not one-hit Skeletons or Bats. This damage increase allows them to clean up the smallest Troops in the game while keeping their damage output roughly the same.
In exchange, Lava Hound is getting a longer range and Pups a shorter range. This means the Pups will need to travel a bit further in order to hit the tower. This requires Lava Hound players to set up their deployments a little better, as the Pups won’t instantly be swarming a tower.