Since the revert to Executioner, Lava Hound has retaken its place as one of the strongest Win Conditions in the game, sitting right above the 56% win rate line consistently. The problem is that heavy Air decks feel very binary, you either have the tools to defeat all the Air troops or your Ground-heavy deck completely folds.

We want to reduce the overall power of Lava Hound while also letting LH players get something back from this trade off. This was also a great opportunity to make Lava Hound, one of the oldest Legendary Cards, to be updated with modern stats similar to other tough flying units.