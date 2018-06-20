Supercell logo
20 Jun 2018
Summer Update!

NEW CARDS

  • Unlock TWO new cards today!

  • Giant Snowball

    is a 2-Elixir Common in Frozen Peak

  • Royal Hogs

    are a 5-Elixir Rare in Hog Mountain

  • ...

    and

    look out for another new card in July!

NEW EMOTES

1v1 ARENA BATTLES

  • We've rearranged the unlock order of cards throughout the Arenas for the following reasons:

    • To create Arenas where cards complement each other mechanically

    • Ensure there are always answers to win conditions within an Arena

    • Move low use rate, spicy cards to later Arenas

    • Where possible, match cards thematically to their Arena

    • Each new Arena will introduce new or unique mechanics

  • We're changing the League Season reset points:

    • Trophies above 4000 (up to 7600) will be reduced by 50% - e.g. a player at exactly 5000 Trophies will be reset to 4500

    • This new, more gradual system will give everyone playing 1v1 Arena Battles a better time when the League Season resets each month!

  • 1v1 Arena Battles above 4000 Trophies will now have 3min Sudden Death

CLAN WARS

  • Gold rewards DOUBLED (includes War Chest and Victory Gold)

  • Rewatch your Clan's War Day battles

  • Spectate the enemy Clans' War Day battles (tap "LIVE" on their boat)

  • Tap on an enemy Clan from the War Leaderboard to check them out

  • Social tab lights up gold while you still have your War Day battle left to do

  • Players who miss their War Day battle see a popup reminder

  • Copy your War Deck to your Battle Deck

  • We've switched up the Collection Day game modes to keep things fresh!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Silver, Gold, Giant, Magical and Crown Chests now contain less Commons, but more Rares, more Epics and

    a lot

    more gold!

  • Maximum gold increased to 5 million

  • Add a custom message when kicking players from your Clan

  • New Trainers from 4000-4500+ Trophies (including

    Trainer Cheddar

    II...)

  • Tap the Cards tab to toggle between Battle Deck and Emote Deck

  • Tap the Social tab to toggle between Chat and War

  • Esports tab added to News Royale (to be enabled at a later date)

  • Once you've unlocked a card it can always appear in chests thereafter (even if you're not in the card's Arena)

BALANCE

Watch the latest episode of TV Royale for info and insight from the Clash Royale team!

We hope you enjoy the update - let us know what you think about it here!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team