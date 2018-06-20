NEW CARDS
Unlock TWO new cards today!
is a 2-Elixir Common in Frozen Peak
are a 5-Elixir Rare in Hog Mountain
...
and
look out for another new card in July!
NEW EMOTES
are here!
Pick them up from the Shop and craft your Emote Deck
We'll be adding new Emotes regularly
1v1 ARENA BATTLES
We've rearranged the unlock order of cards throughout the Arenas for the following reasons:
To create Arenas where cards complement each other mechanically
Ensure there are always answers to win conditions within an Arena
Move low use rate, spicy cards to later Arenas
Where possible, match cards thematically to their Arena
Each new Arena will introduce new or unique mechanics
We're changing the League Season reset points:
Trophies above 4000 (up to 7600) will be reduced by 50% - e.g. a player at exactly 5000 Trophies will be reset to 4500
This new, more gradual system will give everyone playing 1v1 Arena Battles a better time when the League Season resets each month!
1v1 Arena Battles above 4000 Trophies will now have 3min Sudden Death
CLAN WARS
Gold rewards DOUBLED (includes War Chest and Victory Gold)
Rewatch your Clan's War Day battles
Spectate the enemy Clans' War Day battles (tap "LIVE" on their boat)
Tap on an enemy Clan from the War Leaderboard to check them out
Social tab lights up gold while you still have your War Day battle left to do
Players who miss their War Day battle see a popup reminder
Copy your War Deck to your Battle Deck
We've switched up the Collection Day game modes to keep things fresh!
IMPROVEMENTS
Silver, Gold, Giant, Magical and Crown Chests now contain less Commons, but more Rares, more Epics and
a lot
more gold!
Maximum gold increased to 5 million
Add a custom message when kicking players from your Clan
New Trainers from 4000-4500+ Trophies (including
II...)
Tap the Cards tab to toggle between Battle Deck and Emote Deck
Tap the Social tab to toggle between Chat and War
Esports tab added to News Royale (to be enabled at a later date)
Once you've unlocked a card it can always appear in chests thereafter (even if you're not in the card's Arena)
BALANCE
We've rebalanced several cards -
!
End of support for older devices -
Watch the latest episode of TV Royale for info and insight from the Clash Royale team!
We hope you enjoy the update - let us know what you think about it here!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team