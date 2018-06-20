CLAN WARS

Gold rewards DOUBLED (includes War Chest and Victory Gold)

Rewatch your Clan's War Day battles

Spectate the enemy Clans' War Day battles (tap "LIVE" on their boat)

Tap on an enemy Clan from the War Leaderboard to check them out

Social tab lights up gold while you still have your War Day battle left to do

Players who miss their War Day battle see a popup reminder

Copy your War Deck to your Battle Deck