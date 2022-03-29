The Mighty Miner is a brand new 4 elixir cost Champion arriving in Clash Royale!



He is a single-target melee troop that targets ground units, and is the tankiest Champion of them all!



Special Ability

His special ability, Explosive Escape, costs 2 elixirs to use and allows him to burrow underground and dig out to the horizontally mirrored position, leaving a big bomb as a goodbye gift.



He knows the drill

Let’s not forget about his drill! It works like the Inferno Dragon’s fire beam and will build up damage over time, making him very strong against units with a lot of health and towers.



Launch Party Challenge

All players will have a chance to play with him in his Launch Party Challenge which will be available when the update goes live.



The Challenge will contain two parts, and you'll need to complete the first part of the challenge to enter the next stage. In total, you will be able to earn up to 30k Gold, a Common Book of Cards, and a new Mighty Miner Emote.