Schaffst du es, zwanzig Matches zu gewinnen...mit nur 3 Niederlagen?
Gewinne die 20-Siege-Herausforderung, um HEFTIGE Belohnungen zu erhalten und dich für die No Tilt Weltmeisterschaft zu qualifizieren - ein Clash Royale Turnier mit einem Preispool von 50.000$!
Die No Tilt 20-Siege-Herausforderung beginnt diese Woche!
Beginnt: 23. Juli um 08:00 (UTC)
Endet: 27. Juli um 08:00 (UTC)
Jeder Spieler erhält
3
kostenlose Teilnahmen!
3 Niederlagen und du bist
raus!
Du kannst
erneut am Turnier teilnehmen
mit 10 Juwelen
Pass Royale-Spieler erhalten
unbegrenzte Gratis-Teilnahmen
an der 20-Siege-Herausforderung
Dein Fortschritt in der Herausforderung wird mit jeder neuen Teilnahme
zurückgesetzt
(0 Siege/0 Niederlagen)
If you're in the ANZ region, this is your chance!
LPL Clash Royale ANZ Cup 2022 will invite mobile esports hopefuls across Australasia to compete for a share of $12,000 AUD. The prize pool - funded by Clash Royale game publisher Supercell - will be shared across two of the tournament’s three divisions: Amateur and Pro, with Pro Division being broadcast by LPL!
Fans will be able to tune in to the LPL Pro Clash Royale ANZ Cup 2022 broadcasts from Friday 10th June at twitch.tv/lpl_play.
The Tournament is split into three Divisions of play:
Open & Amateur Division – Players will be able to compete against other Open and Amateur Division players to accumulate Elo points across 5 weeks of play. The top 8 teams [of each Division] will qualify for playoffs in Week 6
Pro Division - The top 16 qualified players from Pro Division Open Qualifiers will enter a 16-team Double Elimination format, where the top 8 teams will progress through to a seeded 8-team Double Elimination bracket to crown the champion.
Spieler die es schaffen, die die 20-Siege-Herausforderung zu bezwingen, qualifizieren sich für die No Tilt Weltmeisterschaft, wo sie sich durch mehrere Gruppenphasen durchsetzen müssen, wo wir erfahren werden, wer die BESTEN Clash Royale Spieler sind.
Die teilnahmeberechtigten Spieler werden über ihre Clash Royale In-Game-Inbox mit weiteren Informationen kontaktiert, sobald die 20-Gewinn Herausforderung beendet ist.