If you're in the ANZ region, this is your chance!

LPL Clash Royale ANZ Cup 2022 will invite mobile esports hopefuls across Australasia to compete for a share of $12,000 AUD. The prize pool - funded by Clash Royale game publisher Supercell - will be shared across two of the tournament’s three divisions: Amateur and Pro, with Pro Division being broadcast by LPL!

Fans will be able to tune in to the LPL Pro Clash Royale ANZ Cup 2022 broadcasts from Friday 10th June at twitch.tv/lpl_play.

The Tournament is split into three Divisions of play: